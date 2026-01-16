May Trucking Company picks ISAAC for next-gen in-cab tech

CLEVELAND, Ohio — May Trucking Company (MTC) is selecting ISAAC Instruments’ technology to support its move to a tablet-based system for its in-cab fleet solution.

“The goals outlined by May Trucking Company during our exploration process together clearly aligned with the very strengths of our platform,” said Beth Tattershall, vice president of business development, ISAAC. “We’re both honored and excited about this partnership and look forward to serving May Trucking Company’s business objectives using ISAAC’s technology.”

According to a MTC press release, the partnership results from a common vision between May and ISAAC regarding technological innovation and operational excellence.

A Single Point of Contact

“The fact that ISAAC is a consolidated provider that handles all aspects of telematics is a significant plus, leaving us with a single point of contact for all in-cab tech and telematics initiatives,” said Clint Warner, vice president of maintenance and fleet technology, MTC. “Also, their real-time, in-cab driver coaching tool is fair for drivers and caters to our objective for improving safety and fuel economy.”

Additionally, the partnership include the use of a corporate device for running company operations and having an open platform that can integrate other corporate applications. The capacity for eventually leveraging Freightliner Bosch devices as the gateway for ISAAC ELD’s was also a strong suit, according to the release.

A Seamless Experience with a People-First Culture

Equally enthusiastic, ISAAC’s CEO and cofounder, Jacques DeLarochelliere, affirms that the ISAAC team is committed to delivering a seamless experience and helping May Trucking achieve its future fleet management goals.

“We can only feel proud and privileged to work alongside May Trucking in their quest for efficiency while improving the lives of their drivers through advanced technology,” DeLarochelliere said. “Their people-first culture feels like home to us, as it’s also one of our core values.”