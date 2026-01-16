Canadian authorities make border drug bust from U.S.

FORT ERIE, Ontario – According to a media release from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), it, along with the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) seized 42 kilograms of suspected heroin from a tractor trailer attempting to enter Canada at the Peace Bridge port of entry from Buffalo into Fort Erie.

According to the media release, in December 2025, OPP members from the multi-agency Border Enforcement Security Task Force (BEST), which includes the CBSA, initiated an intelligence-led investigation into suspected drug trafficking activity and the alleged importation of heroin from the U.S. into Canada.

On Thursday, December 18, 2025, based on intelligence from the OPP, CBSA Intelligence and the National Targeting Centre identified a suspect tractor trailer attempting to enter Canada at the Peace Bridge port of entry.

Upon primary inspection, border services officers referred the tractor trailer for examination. With the assistance of a CBSA detector dog, border services officers detected and seized 42 kg of suspected heroin concealed in the trailer. The CBSA also seized the tractor and trailer as offense-related property, and two cellphones.

All seized items were turned over to the custody of the OPP.