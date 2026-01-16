Trucker gets 27 years for abusing minor relative

WILMINGTON, Del. – A trucker will spend the next 27 years in prison after being convicted of abuse and possessing abuse materials.

David Morrison, an out-of-state truck driver, was sentenced on January 8, in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware for his crimes of transporting, receiving, and possessing child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika imposed the sentence.

The U.S. Attorney’s office issued a press release citing court documents and statements made in open court.

According to those documents, the investigation into Morrison began after law enforcement received thirteen cyber tips from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children reporting that Morrison had uploaded, or attempted to upload, CSAM to his various digital accounts.

Authorities say they Law enforcement learned that Morrison, who worked as a long-haul trucker was in Smyrna, Delaware for work, and executed a federal search warrant of his truck. Following a search of Morrison’s phone, law enforcement located approximately 164 media files (25 videos and 139 pictures) containing CSAM, including files depicting the sexual exploitation of infants and toddlers. In those files, law enforcement identified images of a girl who appeared to be Morrison’s minor relative. That relative was subsequently interviewed and disclosed to law enforcement that Morrison sexually abused her on multiple occasions between the ages of 6 and 11. She also confirmed that she was the child pictured in several of Morrison’s photographs.

Morrison was sentenced to 327 months in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release. Upon his release from prison, Morrison will be required to register as a sex offender.

“There are no victims more vulnerable than children—and there are no victims for whom my Office will fight harder,” Wallace stated in the release. “This just sentence reflects the profound harm that David Morrison caused to his many victims, most especially his minor relative who Morrison repeatedly sexually abused. I thank our partners at HSI, whose excellent investigative work across multiple jurisdictions led to the arrest and conviction of this dangerous child predator.”

“David Morrison’s conduct was calculated, predatory, and caused profound harm to a vulnerable child. Homeland Security Investigations will never stop pursuing those who exploit children, whether they hide online or operate in plain sight,” said Special Agent in Charge of HSI Philadelphia, Eric D. McLoughlin. “This sentence underscores the strength of our partnership with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Delaware, whose prosecutors worked tirelessly alongside our agents to ensure justice was served. Together, we remain committed to identifying these predators, removing them from our communities, and seeking justice for survivors.”