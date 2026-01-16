Trucker facing armed bank robbery charges after December incident

RALEIGH, N.C. – A truck driver is looking at bank robbery charges after he was arrested and charged federally for an incident that occurred last December.

A United States Magistrate Judge signed a complaint on December 27, 2025, charging Willie Edward Mcgee, Jr. with bank robbery and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

“As alleged, this defendant didn’t just rob a bank – he threatened innocent civilians with explosives and then opened fire on police officers,” said Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche. “That is not desperation, it is domestic terror. Thanks to the extraordinary courage and professionalism of our law enforcement partners, he is alive, in custody, and facing decades in federal prison. Let this serve as a warning: if you bring violence into our communities or target the men and women who protect them, this Department of Justice will meet you with the full weight of the federal government and ensure you are removed from the streets for a very long time.”

“When bad guys shoot at our law enforcement partners, we will aggressively pursue federal charges against them. Brave officers in Rocky Mount, and across the nation, regularly put their lives on the line to protect and serve,” said United States Attorney Ellis Boyle. “We honor them and will do everything we can to make sure that they go home to their families at the end of each shift. We intend to prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt that this man robbed a bank and shot his gun during and related to that crime of violence. God bless the brave men and women who responded, and rest assured, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of North Carolina has your back.”

“It is inexcusable for anyone to put the lives of the men and women in blue at risk. They selflessly protect our communities every day, so the rest of us are safe. FBI Charlotte commends the Rocky Mount Police Department for taking immediate action to make an arrest in this case. We also thank our partners at the U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of North Carolina for quickly bringing federal charges,” said James C. Barnacle Jr., the FBI Special Agent in Charge in North Carolina.

According to a press release issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office citing the criminal complaint, on December 26, 2025, Mcgee allegedly entered a First Citizens Bank in Zebulon and demanded that the bank teller give him money under the threat of exploding C-4. The teller gave Mcgee $3,234 in cash, and Mcgee fled the bank.

Responding law enforcement looked at surveillance footage which showed Mcgee leaving the scene of the robbery in a semi-truck. Later that day, Rocky Mount Police located the semi-truck in a Hobby Lobby parking lot in Rocky Mount. Police officers were surveilling the semi-truck when Mcgee exited the semi-truck armed with a Ruger AR 5.56 rifle. Mcgee immediately began firing at the officers. Officers returned fire and struck Mcgee. While taking Mcgee into custody, officers recovered the AR rifle he used to shoot at officers and a handgun from Mcgee’s waistband.

As explained in the complaint, several items worn by or used by Mcgee during the robbery were later recovered from the semi-truck.

No law enforcement officers or members of the public were injured during the arrest, the release stated.

Additionally, bomb technicians from the FBI and SBI rapidly responded, secured the scene, and ensured no explosive devices were present.

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison on the bank robbery charge and a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison, consecutive to any other sentence, on the discharging a firearm charge.