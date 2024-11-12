Trucking fleets get boost from ISAAC’s latest data analytics solution

QUEBEC, Canada — ISAAC Instruments has unveiled ISAAC Analytics, an innovative new feature within the ISAAC platform helping trucking fleet clients make strategic decisions informed by data, not gut feelings, according to a company press release.

“We are pleased to offer ISAAC Analytics and believe this will help trucking fleets make better strategic decisions,” said J.S. Bouchard, ISAAC’s chief product officer and co-founder. “By highlighting the most impactful patterns in all of the raw data, ISAAC can play a key role in helping fleets succeed every season and over the long term.”

According to the release, backed by the power of business intelligence (BI), ISAAC Analytics keeps fleets on top of their operational costs, fuel efficiency, asset utilization and safety and compliance statistics. Users have access to ISAAC’s 360° Insights and easy-to-use dashboards that visually explain factors behind the data so fleets can quickly act on emerging trends.

“ISAAC Analytics is another way we provide greater value for our fleet clients from their collected data, all while maintaining strict data privacy and cybersecurity protocols,” said Jacques DeLarochelliere, ISAAC’s CEO and co-founder.

Data metrics include ISAAC Coach scores, miles-per-gallon and asset utilization, as well as critical events such as hard braking, engine idling and hours-of-service violations. Fleets can review two years of information, allowing them to focus on year-over-year and month-over-month performance trends. They can also customize the categories by terminal, driver or fleet manager.

Prior to officially launching ISAAC Analytics, 12 fleet clients participated in a pilot program that included 8,500 trucks and 11,000 drivers. Collectively, they covered 1 billion miles and burned 147 million gallons of diesel. There were also 1.2 million critical events recorded during 21 million driving hours, all of which provide figures for fleets to benchmark their performance.

“The biggest benefit I see from this platform is the consolidation of the rich data ISAAC has,” said Matthew Campbell, manager of Transformational Excellence and Analytics with truckload carrier Challenger Motor Freight. “ISAAC Analytics transforms and cleanses all of the data points and puts it into a one-stop shop. That alone is super powerful.”