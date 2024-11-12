Peterbilt earns recognition as top company for women in transportation

DENTON, Texas — Peterbilt has been named as a 2024 Top Company for Women to Work for in Transportation by the Women In Trucking Association, marking another consecutive year of receiving this esteemed honor.

According to a company press release, Peterbilt is also amongst the Elite 30, noted as one of the 30 companies that garnered the highest number of votes. Since its establishment in 2018, the Top Company for Women to Work for in Transportation recognition program has supported WIT’s mission of promoting companies that prioritize the employment and advancement of women in the transportation industry.

“Peterbilt values its diverse workforce. Being recognized as a Top Company for Women to Work for in Transportation reflects our continued commitment to fostering career advancement opportunities that empower women and creating a workplace culture that values and celebrates the contributions of all employees,” said Jason Skoog, Peterbilt general manager and PACCAR vice president.

According to the release, Peterbilt continues to invest in initiatives that support diversity and inclusion in the workplace, including the Peterbilt Diversity Council, dedicated to recruiting, developing and promoting a diverse workforce with equal career opportunities for all employees. Additionally, the Peterbilt Women’s Initiative Network (PBWIN) focuses on inspiring, professionally developing and championing the empowerment of women within the organization.

“Peterbilt is committed to employing a highly qualified workforce that drives innovation through the collaboration of diverse perspectives,” the company said.

