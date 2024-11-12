Nation’s truckers sound off: Fall 2024 survey reveals key insights on driver satisfaction and lifestyle

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. — Conversion Interactive Agency and People.Data.Analytics (PDA) have recently released their Fall 2024 Driver Survey providing significant insights into the evolving priorities, challenges and sentiments of professional truck drivers in today’s market, offering key takeaways for industry stakeholders.

According to a media release, the survey delves into various critical topics, including assessing the level of optimism among drivers regarding the state of the freight market. It also explores the pivotal factors that lead drivers to contemplate making a change in their employment, and the preferences they hold when exploring new driving opportunities.

An essential insight from the survey highlighted drivers’ approach to job applications. The data showed that 85% of drivers apply to more than one trucking company when seeking a new job, with 39.9% applying to two or three carriers, and 28.3% applying to more than five. This trend demonstrates that drivers are keeping their options open and emphasizes the need for carriers to be swift and proactive in their recruitment efforts.

“With competition for drivers intensifying, recruiting teams must be equipped with the latest tools and technology to stand out and be the first to connect with drivers quickly,” said Kelley Walkup, president and CEO of Conversion Interactive Agency. “Speed and transparency are more critical than ever in the recruitment process.”

The survey revealed a noteworthy trend in driver job search behavior. The percentage of drivers currently seeking employment has surged to 40.7%, the highest level observed since Conversion and PDA began tracking this number.

When exploring why drivers are looking for new opportunities, predictable pay emerged as the top factor, cited by 81.9% of respondents. This was followed by better home time (65.7%) and the need for consistent miles (49.1%). The demand for better benefits saw a significant shift, with a 25% increase in drivers prioritizing improved benefits compared to the Spring 2024 survey. These findings highlight the importance of stability and quality of life considerations for drivers as they navigate an imbalanced freight market.

Driver sentiment about the future of the trucking industry was also captured. When asked if they believed 2025 would be a better year for drivers than 2024, 51.1% of participants expressed optimism. Carriers can use this positive outlook to their advantage by communicating improvements in their freight operations and sharing successes.

Retention continues to be a critical challenge for carriers. The survey showed that only 53.3% of drivers feel valued and appreciated in their current roles. This indicates that carriers must intensify efforts to foster trust, empathy, and transparent communication within their teams. Proactive engagement through tools such as PDA’s feedback platforms can help carriers quickly identify and respond to driver concerns, ensuring they feel heard and valued, according to the release.

“Collecting feedback is just the beginning; acting on that feedback is what truly builds trust,” said Scott Dismuke, vice president of operations at PDA. “When drivers see their concerns are being addressed, it significantly lowers turnover risk and enhances loyalty.”

Another compelling finding from the survey was the trade-off between pay and home time, according to the release. Nearly half of the drivers indicated they would consider job opportunities offering more home time, even if it meant reduced pay. This reflects the ongoing struggle for drivers to balance work and personal life. Carriers should ensure that their recruiters are equipped with strategies to highlight the benefits and trade-offs of different positions clearly and effectively.

Ultimately, the survey’s data shows the need for carriers to leverage technology and innovative tools to enhance recruitment and retention efforts. Prioritizing predictable pay, transparent communication, and understanding what drivers value most can position carriers to thrive in a competitive market.

“Retention strategies that integrate clear, empathetic communication and real-time responsiveness give carriers a true advantage,” Dismuke said. “Ensuring drivers feel valued is not optional—it’s essential for sustained success.”

The Fall 2024 Driver Survey serves as a vital resource for carriers aiming to adapt and stay competitive, according to the release As the trucking industry evolves, listening to drivers and implementing actionable insights remain crucial for long-term success.

To access the full survey report, click here.