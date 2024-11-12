A new era in parking management: TRUX merges with Truck Park Management, creating the nation’s largest truck parking management company

ATLANTA, Ga. — With the trucking industry facing an unprecedented shortage of safe, secure and reliable parking options nationwide, TRUX has merged with Truck Park Management to form the largest truck parking management company in the nation, now solely known as TRUX Parking.

With over 3.5 million truck drivers on the road, the American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) reports only one parking space per 11 drivers. This severe shortage forces drivers to park in unsafe locations, increases operational costs, and contributes to driver fatigue–one of the leading causes of accidents in the industry.

“This merger allows the new entity to expand rapidly, acquiring and operating high-demand parking locations across the U.S., optimizing site operations and providing a long-term solution to the truck parking shortage,” TRUX Parking said in a press release. “It marks a significant step toward making safe, secure and reservable truck parking available to all of America’s truck drivers.”

A Mission to Solve America’s Parking Shortage

Through this merger, TRUX Parking aims to acquire and manage parking assets nationwide, offering cutting-edge lot management software to other parking operators. TRUX’s commitment to innovation and expansion will help ease the strain on drivers and fleet operators, providing solutions that not only alleviate the current crisis but also prevent future shortages as the demand for parking continues to rise, according to the release.

Consistent Quality Across each Location

“TRUX Parking is dedicated to creating a dependable, high-quality experience at every location,” the company said. “Each TRUX Parking lot is designed with truck drivers’ needs in mind, offering essential amenities such as bright lighting, secure fencing, electric gate access, well-maintained bathrooms, dumpsters, and 24/7 security cameras. This consistency in amenities ensures that wherever drivers encounter a TRUX Parking lot, they can expect the same high standards of comfort and security. Some of our flagship locations go even further, providing an on-site truck repair shop for added convenience.”

Expanded Team and Expertise

The merger unites two powerhouse teams with the expertise and resources necessary to tackle the growing parking deficit. The newly expanded team will be instrumental in scaling the company’s property acquisition and management efforts, ensuring drivers have access to well-managed and strategically located facilities, according to the release.

Leadership and Vision

With a leadership team comprised of industry experts, the newly merged company is poised to lead the charge in solving the truck parking shortage, the release noted. The executive team is led by Danny Loe, Joey Goodman and Alex Hegner. The TRUX Parking board touts an impressive list of trucking executives and real estate professionals.

Danny Loe, CEO and board member, brings over 25 years of experience leading logistics initiatives, including serving as President of ArcBest’s Asset-Light Logistics Division and spearheading the acquisition of MoLo Solutions.

Todd Denton, COB, is a successful entrepreneur with experience across multiple industries, including healthcare and technology.

Chip Patterson, board member, brings over 40 years of parking management experience through his founding of AmeriPark and 12 Oaks Parking.

James Reed, board member, brings extensive leadership experience in logistics, currently head of Logistics for Wal-Mart and recent president of USA Truck.

Gary Enzor, board member, is a veteran executive who led Quality Distribution Inc. to global prominence in bulk chemical transportation.

Jason Bates, board member, adds expertise in finance and logistics from his leadership roles at Quantix Supply Chain Solutions and previous CFO at Daseke and USA Truck.

Shaleen Devgun, board member, is a leading innovator in logistics technology, serving as EVP and CIO at Schneider.

Stephen LaFrance, board member, brings extensive experience in retail and real estate, growing USA Drug into the nation’s largest privately-owned pharmacy chain before selling to Walgreens in 2012. He is also a Founder of Tempus Realty Partners.

A New Era in Truck Parking Management

“The merger of TRUX and TPM sets the stage for a new era in truck parking management,” the company said. “With expanded resources and a strong leadership team, the company will aggressively pursue property acquisitions and elevate site operations to address the truck parking crisis. By providing safe, reliable, and strategically located parking solutions, TRUX Parking is answering the call for urgent action in an industry desperate for change.”