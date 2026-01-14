FMCSA drops four ELDs from list of registered devices

WASHINGTON — The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) is dropping four electronic logging devices (ELDs) from its list of registered devices.

”On January 13, 2026, FMCSA removed the following ELDs from the list of registered ELDs due to the companies’ failure to meet the minimum requirements established in Title 49 CFR Appendix A to Subpart B of Part 395,” FMCSA said in a press release.

Pulled ELDs

ELD Provider: PREMIERRIDE LOGS LLC

Device Name: PREMIERRIDE LOGS

Model Number: 1RIDE

ELD Identifier: PRD391

ELD Provider: DSG TRACKING LLC

Device Name: DSGELOGS

Model Number: DSGELOGS1

ELD Identifier: DSGEL1

ELD Provider: STATE ELOG LLC

Device Name: STATE ELOGS

Model Number: ST8-E

ELD Identifier: STE384

ELD Provider: STATE ELOG LLC

Device Name: STATE ELOGS 2

Model Number: PT-30

ELD Identifier: STE384

Remedy

Motor carriers have up to 60 days to replace the revoked ELDs with compliant ELDs. Motor carriers and drivers who use the ELDs listed above must take the following actions:

Discontinue using the revoked ELDs and revert to paper logs or logging software to record required hours of service data.

Replace the revoked ELDs with compliant ELDs from the Registered Devices list before March 15.