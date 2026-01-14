SEFL enhances cross-border freight services through Fletes México

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Southeastern Freight Lines (SEFL) is announcing a strategic business partnership with Fletes México Carga Express.

“Our customers are looking for simplicity in today’s increasingly complex supply chain,” said Richard Slater, senior vice president of sales and marketing for SEFL. “This partnership with Fletes México Carga Express allows us to meet our customers’ growing demand for reliable service in and out of Mexico. We are excited about the synergies between our organizations; these synergies exist not only between our technologies, but also between our people.”

This new service offering is aimed at meeting the growing demand for dependable cross-border freight solutions.

Seamless Transportation Experience

‘Built upon both organizations’ shared focus on strong market density, industry-leading transit times and cutting-edge technology, the collaboration delivers best-in-class service,” SEFL said. “Customers benefit from real-time rate quoting and door-to-door shipment tracking, providing a seamless transportation experience.”

According to SEFL, dedicated associates in Laredo, Texas and Nuevo Laredo, Mexico carefully review documentation and work closely with customers’ designated freight forwarders to ensure timely clearance and smooth border crossings – providing complete visibility that allows customers to track shipments with confidence throughout the entire journey.

“The collaboration is designed to provide faster, more dependable freight movement between the U.S. and Mexico, supported by end-to-end visibility and tight coordination from origin to destination,” said Miguel Gomez Tapia, CEO of Fletes México Carga Express. “We’re looking forward to advancing this collaboration and delivering enhanced U.S. – Mexico freight solutions for Southeastern Freight Lines’ customers.”

