One person dead after Idaho crash with semi truck

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho – One person is dead according to an Idaho State Police (ISP) investigation into a two-vehicle fatality crash that occurred at 3:54 a.m., on Tuesday morning on US30 milepost 332, near Pocatello.

Police say that a 20-year-old male out of Pocatello and a 24-year-old male out of Idaho Falls were traveling eastbound on US30 in a white 2024 Freightliner semi-truck. The Freightliner was hauling a single trailer which became disconnected from the truck and was stationary in the westbound lane on US30. A 52-year-old male heading westbound on US30 in a silver Mercury Grand Marquis struck the stationary trailer.

The driver of the Mercury succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The lanes of travel were blocked for approximately six hours.

The crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.