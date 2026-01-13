PacLease expands franchise network, adds 17 new U.S. locations

BELLEVUE, Wash. — PacLease expanded its franchise network in 2025, adding 17 new locations across the United States.

“PacLease’s success in a difficult market reflects the strength of our franchise network and the value we deliver to customers,” said Ken Roemer, president of PACCAR Leasing. “Our customers rely on us for highly customizable and reliable equipment, and the outstanding Kenworth and Peterbilt vehicle lineup allowed our network to meet those demands.”

The expansion marks PacLease’s broadest network coverage to date, both domestically and globally, as the company celebrated its 45th anniversary.

Performing in a Difficult Market

“Despite a challenging overall lease and rental market in 2025, PacLease outperformed much of the industry,” the company said. “PacLease franchise groups remained confident in the brand’s long-term growth, continuing to invest in new facilities and expanded geographic coverage.”

New PacLease franchise locations added in the U.S. in 2025 include:

GTG Peterbilt PacLease: Hays, Kan.

Hunter Peterbilt PacLease: Clearfield, Pittsburgh and Smithfield, Penn.

Jackson Group PacLease: Casper, Cheyenne, Riverton and Rock Springs, Wyo.

Kenworth Sales Company PacLease: Ashland, Va.

Motor Truck PacLease: Mount Joy, Muncy and York, Penn.

Southland PacLease: Hammond, La.

The Pete Store Truck Leasing: Berlin, Conn., Chesapeake, Va. and Pooler, Ga.

Truckworx PacLease: Laurel, Miss.

PacLease Portal

According to PacLease, in addition to network growth, PacLease continued investing in technology to help franchises manage their assets and operations more efficiently. Tools such as the PacLease Portal provide centralized access to business and fleet information, helping improve decision-making, asset utilization, and customer service.

“As we look ahead to 2026, we expect to see improvement in the overall market,” Roemer said. “PacLease will continue to invest in technology-based transportation solutions that elevate our franchise network, enhance customer service, and support the continued growth of our Kenworth and Peterbilt lease and rental fleet.”