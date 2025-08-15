ACT: Used truck market continued to outperform seasonality in July

COLUMBUS, Ind. — July preliminary Class 8 same dealer used truck retail sales volumes recorded a solid gain in July, up 5.5% m/m, according to the latest preliminary release of the State of the Industry: U.S. Classes 3-8 Used Trucks published by ACT Research.

“The market continued to outperform historical seasonality, which called for a scant 0.5% m/m increase,” said Steve Tam, vice president, ACT. “Piling on to June’s out of sync performance, auctions pulled back 27% m/m in July. Wholesale transactions withered by a similar margin, moving 26% fewer units in July.”

“Total reported July preliminary sales were down 10%. Spot freight market capacity tightened for a fifth consecutive month in July. At the same time, freight growth has failed to materialize. Declining freight may be one catalyst for lower sales,” Tam said.