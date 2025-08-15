TheTrucker.com
ACT: Used truck market continued to outperform seasonality in July

By Dana Guthrie -
Used trucks outperform seasonal expectations, according to ACT Research.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — July preliminary Class 8 same dealer used truck retail sales volumes recorded a solid gain in July, up 5.5% m/m, according to the latest preliminary release of the State of the Industry: U.S. Classes 3-8 Used Trucks published by ACT Research.

“The market continued to outperform historical seasonality, which called for a scant 0.5% m/m increase,” said Steve Tam, vice president, ACT. “Piling on to June’s out of sync performance, auctions pulled back 27% m/m in July. Wholesale transactions withered by a similar margin, moving 26% fewer units in July.”

ACT
(Graph Courtesy ACT: Research)

“Total reported July preliminary sales were down 10%. Spot freight market capacity tightened for a fifth consecutive month in July. At the same time, freight growth has failed to materialize. Declining freight may be one catalyst for lower sales,” Tam said.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

