Banyan’s LIVE Connect platform ranked in top 25% of TMS category products

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Banyan Technology continues to rise in the G2 rankings for its client-focused innovation, rapid market growth and consistently high user satisfaction.

In G2’s Summer 2025 Report, Banyan’s LIVE Connect platform not only retained its status as a High Performer in the Transportation Management System (TMS) category but also earned a new honor: Momentum Leader, according to a company media release.

The recognition places LIVE Connect in the top 25% of all TMS products on G2’s Momentum Grid, which evaluates platforms based on customer satisfaction and market presence. The ranking reflects both the quality and volume of user satisfaction along with measurable growth in web traffic, employee count, social media engagement and overall adoption.

Priceless Recognition

“Recognition like this is priceless. Knowing that it provides such a high level of value and satisfaction to our daily users is what drives us to continue to rise to the challenges of the industry,” said Brian Smith, CEO of Banyan. “Our team is energized by this recognition and remains committed to building on it by continuing to deliver the innovative tools and resources the logistics professionals of today and tomorrow truly need.”

According to the release, earning the Momentum Leader badge signals that the LIVE Connect platform is not only delivering substantial value to users but also gaining rapid traction in the market. This achievement emphasizes Banyan’s commitment to deliver client-driven system enhancements.

“Users Love Us” Badge

“Banyan also received G2’s ‘Users Love Us’ badge, awarded to platforms with consistently strong reviews and an average rating of 4.0 stars or higher,” Banyan said. “This feedback speaks to the value users are getting from LIVE Connect in their day-to-day operations. That level of satisfaction also highlights the real-world impact of LIVE Connect’s capabilities. The platform helps Shippers and 3PLs simplify shipping across LTL, Truckload, Parcel and Final Mile by providing real-time rating, execution and freight intelligence, all in one platform.”