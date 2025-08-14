TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Driver dead in rollover crash in New York

By Bruce Guthrie -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Driver dead in rollover crash in New York
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Driver dead in rollover crash in New York
New York State Police are investigating a rollover crash that killed a big rig driver. (Courtesy NY State Police)

The New York State Police is investigating a rollover fatality that occurred on Wednesday morning.

According to a press release at approximately 7:41 a.m., the New York State Police responded to a report of a tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 90 westbound in the town of Phelps in Seneca County.

The release states that an investigation revealed that the tractor-trailer, operated solely by its driver, a 40-year-old male, drifted off the roadway and traveled along the guiderail off the right shoulder before overturning onto its side.

The trailer remained attached during the incident and was loaded with miscellaneous non-hazardous products.

The driver was the sole occupant of the truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Geneva General Hospital.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE