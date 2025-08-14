Driver dead in rollover crash in New York

The New York State Police is investigating a rollover fatality that occurred on Wednesday morning.

According to a press release at approximately 7:41 a.m., the New York State Police responded to a report of a tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 90 westbound in the town of Phelps in Seneca County.

The release states that an investigation revealed that the tractor-trailer, operated solely by its driver, a 40-year-old male, drifted off the roadway and traveled along the guiderail off the right shoulder before overturning onto its side.

The trailer remained attached during the incident and was loaded with miscellaneous non-hazardous products.

The driver was the sole occupant of the truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Geneva General Hospital.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.