Three dead in wrong-way crash on I-75 in north Georgia

Three are confirmed dead in crash on Interstate 75 in North Georgia. (Courtesy Local News 3)

WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — Details are few in a major crash that occurred on Interstate 75 in northern Georgia. Local 3 news out of Chattanooga, Tenn. reported that Whitfield County Sheriff Darren Pierce said the crash was caused by a wrong-way driver.

I-75 southbound near the Dalton and Rocky Face exit has been shut down.

Authorities say the driver struck a semi-truck, which then collided with a third vehicle. Three are confirmed dead, according to the sheriff’s office.

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

