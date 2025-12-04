Three dead in wrong-way crash on I-75 in north Georgia

WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — Details are few in a major crash that occurred on Interstate 75 in northern Georgia. Local 3 news out of Chattanooga, Tenn. reported that Whitfield County Sheriff Darren Pierce said the crash was caused by a wrong-way driver.

I-75 southbound near the Dalton and Rocky Face exit has been shut down.

Authorities say the driver struck a semi-truck, which then collided with a third vehicle. Three are confirmed dead, according to the sheriff’s office.