Banyan and Overhaul join forces to improve logistics security

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Banyan Technology is announcing its integrated partnership with Overhaul.

“Overhaul’s decision to partner with us is a testament to the strength of Banyan’s LIVE Connect platform and our shared vision for transforming freight management,” said Brian Smith, CEO, Banyan Technology. “By combining our advanced transportation management software and data connectivity capabilities with Overhaul’s state-of-the-art risk management tools, we’re delivering a single solution to help clients optimize their operations and safeguard their shipments.”

This partnership follows Banyan’s other recent partnerships to advance technology in the logistics industry.

LIVE Connect Software

“The integration of Banyan’s LIVE Connect software with Overhaul’s risk management capabilities brings unparalleled benefits to LIVE Connect users,” Banyan said in a press release. “By extending their capabilities into real-time freight management with the Banyan integration, Overhaul provides the necessary bridge to enhance the overall user experience. This enhancement to end-to-end shipment transparency, real-time alerts for proactive risk mitigation and advanced theft prevention tools within a single platform means swifter risk response and more robust operational control for Shippers and 3PLs.”

Manifest 2025

The collaboration will debut at Manifest 2025. Banyan and Overhaul will co-host an exclusive event to showcase the partnership. The partnership empowers shippers and 3PLs with unparalleled visibility, risk management and operational control. Banyan said that Manifest 2025 is the perfect stage to unveil the partnership.

Smith noted that Banyan is excited to demonstrate how the combined technologies will set a new benchmark for excellence in freight management.

“This partnership supports our goal of enhancing safety, visibility, security, and resilience in the logistics industry by scaling the impact through operational TMS systems,” said Marc Schrader, senior director of partnerships, Overhaul. “Banyan’s commitment to innovation, combined with their proven track record and robust platform, made them the natural choice for our first TMS integration leveraging our new logistics APIs. Together, we are delivering solutions that redefine what’s possible in the freight and logistics space.”