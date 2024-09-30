Securing the future of logistics: Banyan Technology’s innovative solutions

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Banyan Technology unveiled the announcement of innovative new products and strategic partnerships developed to elevate shipping operations for Shippers and 3PLs during the Connect 2024 Users Conference in Cleveland, marking the beginning of its Over-the-Road Show.

“We are thrilled to announce our new shipping platform enhancements, including our Risk Management Solution and our newest strategic partnerships with industry leaders like Marsh, Reliance/Loadsure, Highway and Shiplify, among others,” said Brian Smith, CEO of Banyan Technology. “The Connect 2024 Conference was the perfect opportunity to showcase these new enhancements and provide our Clients with an exclusive opportunity for a first look and personal learning experience to put these tools to use to help reduce theft and fraud and increase overall freight savings.”

According to a company press release, attendees were treated to hands-on workshops, industry panels and deep dives into Banyan’s LIVE Connect platform, showcasing new features that optimize every aspect of freight execution — from Truckload and Parcel savings to fraud prevention and risk management.

New Products Highlighted at Connect 2024:

Advanced Risk Management Solutions : Banyan’s new fraud and theft prevention technology, developed in collaboration with Overhaul, safeguards the supply chain with innovative fraud detection systems that protect against theft and data breaches.

: Banyan’s new fraud and theft prevention technology, developed in collaboration with Overhaul, safeguards the supply chain with innovative fraud detection systems that protect against theft and data breaches. Integrated Insurance Solutions : Banyan’s integrated insurance solution protects shipping operations with comprehensive coverage, helping mitigate risks, reduce liability and streamline claims processes to protect cargo and ensure business continuity.

: Banyan’s integrated insurance solution protects shipping operations with comprehensive coverage, helping mitigate risks, reduce liability and streamline claims processes to protect cargo and ensure business continuity. AI-Powered Truckload Pricing: Streamline Truckload workflows with predictive pricing models, designed to automate rate comparisons and load matching. This feature is set to drastically reduce time and costs for both 3PLs and Shippers.

Streamline Truckload workflows with predictive pricing models, designed to automate rate comparisons and load matching. This feature is set to drastically reduce time and costs for both 3PLs and Shippers. Parcel Shipping Enhancements: The new Parcel execution feature helps Shippers optimize their operations, saving time and money through real-time carrier connections and comparison tools.

The new Parcel execution feature helps Shippers optimize their operations, saving time and money through real-time carrier connections and comparison tools. Freight Claims Integration: An exciting new feature, introduced during the conference, automates freight claims management, reducing administrative burdens and increasing transparency across the shipping process.

An exciting new feature, introduced during the conference, automates freight claims management, reducing administrative burdens and increasing transparency across the shipping process. Accessorial Verification: LTL Shippers now have access to automatic verification of limited access and accessorial requirements in real-time, enhancing billing accuracy and eliminating surprise fees.

The Connect 2024 Cleveland event attracted top industry professionals, including Shippers, 3PLs and strategic partners, eager to leverage Banyan’s robust suite of solutions, according to the release. Participants also gained insights into the latest trends shaping the freight and logistics industry from industry experts Brent Hutto, CRO at Truckstop, and Kevin Huntsman, President of Mastio & Company.

The Connect 2024 Over-the-Road Show will make its next stop in Atlanta, Oct 23-24 is still accepting registrations and promises more industry-first product unveilings and networking opportunities.