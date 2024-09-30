TheTrucker.com
Fleeing burglary suspect dies after leaping from bridge; shuts down LA’s 710 freeway

By Dana Guthrie -
Burglary suspect dies after jumping off of the Long Beach International Gateway Bridge and shutting down the 710 freeway. (Photo courtesy The Port of Long Beach)

LOS ANGELES, Calif. A death investigation is underway at the Long Beach International Gateway Bridge after a burglary suspect fleeing from police jumped off the bridge Monday morning, missing the water below.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, all lanes of the northbound and southbound 710 Freeway are shut down at the bridge due to the death investigation.

At approximately 4 a.m. police responded to a burglary at a pharmacy in the 200 block of E. Anaheim Street in Wilmington, where according to the Los Angeles Police Department, eight suspects were seen driving away in a white Mercedes.

This led to a short pursuit that ended near the International Gateway Bridge, near Pier 2.

According to police, the suspects ran on foot and jumped off the bridge and into the water. Police say at least one of the suspects did not make it into the water and is dead.

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

