Helene death toll continues to climb; North Carolina, Tennessee and Georgia start repairs

In the wake of Hurricane Helene, three states have issued travel advisories while the number of missing and dead continues to rise.

NCDOT Urges People to Avoid Travel in Western North Carolina

North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) transportation officials are urging people to avoid unnecessary travel in western North Carolina as about 390 roads, including areas along Interstate 40 and dozens of highways in the foothills and mountains, remain closed due to flooding, downed trees, landslides or catastrophic damage from Helene.

“Our top priority is everyone’s safety and well-being,” said Joey Hopkins, state Transportation Secretary. “People should still consider roads in western North Carolina to be closed and avoid travel unless it is absolutely necessary. Priority must be given to all the emergency responders, utility and transportation crews, and others who are working hard to help with what will be a lengthy response and recovery effort.”

According to NCDOT, crews are working around the clock to assess the widespread damage to roads and will prioritize efforts to reopen interstates, U.S. and state highways first before getting to state-maintained secondary roads. Emergency response and recovery effort will likely take months as damage to many roads and bridges is serious. Hundreds of thousands of power outages and limited cell phone coverage are impacting those efforts.

More than 1,600 NCDOT employees and contract crews are working with utilities to clear roads of debris, repair others where possible, and determine how to repair or replace roads more seriously damaged or destroyed, according to NCDOT. Crews from lesser impacted parts of the state have been deploying to the western part of the state since Friday and include crews bringing in fuel, backhoes and front-end loaders to remove debris from mudslides and chainsaw teams to cut and shove downed trees from roads.

Most of the road closures are west of Interstate 77 due to high water where the roads are impassable or flooded, pipes that have failed beneath roads, or roads and bridges covered by debris from rock slides, downed power lines and fallen trees. The department has begun this weekend assessing repair plans and timelines for the damage done to the road network.

More than 60 closures are along primary routes including I-40, U.S. 74, U.S. 64 and dozens of other U.S. and N.C. highways.

“The scope and magnitude of this devastation is unlike anything many long-time residents have ever seen in western North Carolina,” Hopkins said. “We’re doing everything we can to help North Carolina recover from this devastating storm but this will be a long-term effort. We need people to be patient and help us with the recovery effort by staying off the roads.”

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov​ or follow NCDOT on social media.

West TN TDOT Dispatched to East TN

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) Strike Force team and bridge inspection crews have been dispatched to East Tennessee to assist with recovery and repairs following historic flooding caused by Helene.

“Our Strike Force team is a specialized group that can deploy quickly in a disaster with the equipment needed,” TDOT said. “This team is made up of emergency responders, engineers, and transportation experts who work to remove debris and ensure public safety. The goal of this team is to provide immediate relief and begin the recovery process in flood-affected communities.”

According to TDOT, Region 4’s bridge inspection team is inspecting impacted bridges with high water, assessing the erosion of soil around its piers and abutments due to water flow. Scour can weaken the bridge’s structural integrity. Proper evaluation is critical for ensuring the bridge’s safety, and having the extra team members in place will allow the inspection teams to cover more ground, potentially opening any closed routes.

While West Tennessee experienced localized flooding and downed trees, the damage in East Tennessee is vast. Damage statistics on state roadways as of midday Sunday, September 29 are as follows:

27 state roadway sections closed.

14 state bridges closed.

Five state bridges destroyed.

While there is no immediate timeframe for full repairs, TDOT’s current priority is ensuring public safety and reconnecting communities that have been severed due to damage. Get the latest construction activity traffic updates from the TDOT SmartWay Map. Travelers can also call 511 for statewide travel information.

Road clearing continues in Southwest Georgia, debris removal preparations underway

The clearing of Southwest Georgia state roads continues and preparations are underway for removal of debris that has been pushed to the shoulder, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT).

As of Sunday morning, there were 58 closures on state routes in the Southwest GDOT district, which borders Florida. The hurricane made landfall Thursday night in northwest Florida and wind speeds remained dangerously high as it crossed into Georgia.

“The closures are largely due to power lines tangled in trees, which can’t be removed until utility companies ensure it is safe. Power outages remain widespread,” GDOT said. “Georgia DOT has contracted with two companies to remove debris, which will allow state crews to continue clearing routes and to fill city and county resource requests. No pickup schedule has been announced.”

According to GDOT, Helene also battered traffic signals and, at some intersections, a loop of wiring is all that remains intact. Technicians are striving to replace damaged signals before power is restored. To reach that goal, they are assisted by a contractor and GDOT technicians from other areas of the state. Southwest district department heads Saturday requested additional signal crews due to the extensive amount of damage.

GDOT also issued a few safety reminders as the post-Helene recovery marathon continues:

Drivers failing to stop at “dark” (without power) signalized intersections continues to be an issue. Treat these intersections like a four-way stop. The same rule applies if a signal is flashing red.

Please give Georgia DOT crews space to work safely. If possible, move over a lane. Vehicles clearing roads will make frequent stops so don’t tailgate. For the safety of signal technicians working in bucket trucks, slow down as you approach and don’t crowd the trucks.

Drive alert. There are many “leaners and hangers” on road shoulders – trees that are leaning over lanes and trees that would have fallen onto the road if they weren’t hanging on something. Work is underway to identify those locations on state route rights of way so they can be cleared.

Though the hurricane brought a lot of rain, local road or bridge flooding was minimal and only one bridge remains closed off the state highway system in Reed Bingham State Park in Cook County, according to GDOT. Bridge inspectors are expected to evaluate it early next week. For updates on the status, check https://gastateparks.org/ReedBingham. For real-time road conditions anywhere in the state, call 511 or click on www.511ga.org.