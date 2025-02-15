New API resource provides insights on diesel exhaust fluid

WASHINGTON — The American Petroleum Institute (API) is launching a new resource page that provides crucial information on Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) quality, purchasing, and storage.

“The API DEF Consumer Guidance offers consumers and drivers, fleet managers and others clear guidance to ensure optimal performance and compliance with emissions standards,” said Bill O’Ryan, senior manager-EOLCS/DEF with API. “This crucial information is designed to help expand industry knowledge and operational efficiency.”

Tailor Made Information

The information is tailored to meet the needs of consumers and professionals in trucking, agriculture, construction and other industries that operate diesel-powered trucks and equipment that require DEF.

The resource page details the importance of using high-quality DEF, explaining the characteristics of properly formulated DEF and the potential risks associated with substandard products. Using API licensed DEF can ensure that it meets the high standards required by engine and vehicle manufacturers. The DEF resource page can help professionals make informed decisions that protect investments and contribute to a cleaner environment.

Quality Guidelines and Advice

In addition to quality guidelines, practical advice on purchasing and storing DEF is offered. Those operating diesel-powered vehicles and equipment can access expert recommendations on sourcing DEF from reputable suppliers. This ensures product integrity from purchase to application. The page also outlines best practices for storing DEF. It highlights considerations such as temperature control and contamination prevention to maintain fluid efficacy. A downloadable Do’s and Don’ts Guide for DEF storage is available as a resource for consumers and shops.

Additional information and guidance will be added. Consumers and industry professionals are encouraged to bookmark and visit the resource page regularly.