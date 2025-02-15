TheTrucker.com
Fiery Wyoming tunnel crash kills at least 2, closes I-80 in both directions

A fiery pileup Friday at an Interstate 80 tunnel in southwestern Wyoming killed at least two people, seriously injured at least five others and shut down the highway.(AP PHOTO VIA WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL)

GREEN RIVER, Wyo. (AP) — A fiery pileup Friday at an Interstate 80 tunnel in southwestern Wyoming killed at least two people, seriously injured at least five others and shut down the highway.

The crash involved an unknown number of trucks and other vehicles inside and outside the tunnel at Green River. Black smoke and exploding tires made getting inside difficult for rescuers, Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper Nicholas Warren said.

The crash in the twin tunnel’s westbound tube late Friday morning closed the highway in both directions, with still no estimate by late afternoon when it would reopen. Highway traffic was being rerouted through Green River.

A statement from nearby Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County urged people not to visit unless they had an emergency or family in the “mass casualty” wreck. Hospital spokeswoman Lena Warren said she did not know yet how many victims were admitted.

The quarter-mile (400-meter) tunnel goes under Castle Rock, a sandstone formation that stands over Green River, the Sweetwater County seat of 11,500 people.

 

The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. The Trucker Media Group is subscriber of The Associated Press has been granted the license to use this content on TheTrucker.com and The Trucker newspaper in accordance with its Content License Agreement with The Associated Press.

