Weather-related crash: Driver escapes from truck before train strike

GASTONIA, N.C> — Weather has been a hot topic around the country the last 10 days.

That includes North Carolina.

The City of Gastonia’s police department had been warning motorists to stay home for days before the winter weather event began.

Some heeded. Some did not.

Gastonia’s police department reported numerous accidents including an 18-wheeler versus train crash that occurred at Poplar and Airline.

Gastonia police did report that the driver of the semi truck had time to get out of the cab after becoming stuck on the tracks.

The Gastonia Police Department (GPD) stated that by the end of the day Saturday, there had been approximately 50 stranded motorists on Interstate 85.

On Sunday morning GPD reported receiving a foot of snow in the weekend’s storm.

According to a blog post by Corey Davis on Monday of the North Carolina State Climate Office, last weekend’s storm “was most widespread wintry event in more than a dozen years, and the biggest snow for some areas in several decades.”

The blog post reported as much as a foot and a half of snow in parts of North Carolina.

Things should bounce back in the coming days with above-freezing temperatures predicted for the next several days causing the state to begin to thaw.