Heroes on the road: TCA names 2025 Highway Angels of the Year

The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) is naming its 2025 Highway Angels of the Year, recognizing their extraordinary acts of courage, compassion and professionalism while on the road.

The winners include:

Terry Walde

Walde, a professional truck driver with more than four decades of experience, was traveling eastbound on Highway 1 in Saskatchewan on May 27, 2025, when he came upon debris scattered across the roadway. Moments later, Walde discovered a severely injured cyclist who had been struck by a semi-truck in a hit-and-run accident. Without hesitation, Walde stopped to render aid, ensured the cyclist was alive and breathing, and communicated critical injury details to emergency responders. Recognizing the ongoing danger posed by passing traffic, Walde directed vehicles around the scene for several hours until authorities arrived. Dashcam footage provided by Searcy Trucking later helped law enforcement apprehend and charge the responsible driver. Walde’s calm leadership and unwavering sense of responsibility helped save a life and bring accountability to a tragic situation.

Deshown Moye

Deshown Moye was driving through Alabama on April 28, 2025, when he encountered the aftermath of a devastating multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 65. A small sedan had been violently pushed beneath a tractor-trailer, leaving its driver critically injured and trapped inside. Moye immediately stopped, assessed the scene for hazards, and called 911 before rushing to assist the injured woman. With the vehicle smoking and the driver in extreme distress, Moye stabilized her injuries, carefully relieved pressure from her seatbelt with her consent, and remained by her side for nearly 45 minutes, providing comfort and reassurance until emergency responders arrived. His steady presence and quick thinking played a vital role in keeping the victim alive during a life-threatening emergency.

Heather Barkey

Heather Barkey was nearing her terminal in Mount Vernon, Ill., late in the evening on June 18, 2025, when she noticed a truck that had rolled over along the roadway. Seeing that no one else had stopped, Barkey immediately pulled over, activated her hazard lights, and called 911. The overturned truck was smoking and leaking fuel, and the driver was trapped inside. Using a flashlight she had on hand, Barkey broke the window, enabling the driver to escape before conditions worsened. She remained on the scene until law enforcement arrived and confirmed the driver was safe. Barkey’s composure, preparedness, and willingness to act under pressure prevented a dangerous situation from becoming even more severe.

Honoring the Heroes

The drivers will be formally recognized during the Awards Luncheon on Monday, March 2, held in conjunction with TCA’s Annual Convention in Orlando.

Each will receive a complimentary EpicVue satellite TV package, including a 24-inch television, DVR and a one-year subscription to DIRECTV programming.

TCA’s Highway Angel Program

“Since its inception in 1997, TCA’s Highway Angel program has recognized nearly 1,500 professional truck drivers for exemplary kindness, courtesy, and courage displayed while on the job,” TCA said.

The TCA Highway Angel program is sponsored by EpicVue, Northland Insurance and DriverFacts.

