TCA announces 18 Fleet Safety Award winners in 50th annual competition

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The Truckload Carriers Association has selected 18 division winners for its 2025 Fleet Safety Awards.
These annual awards recognize truckload carriers that demonstrate an exceptional commitment to safety by achieving the lowest accident frequency ratios per million miles within six mileage-based divisions.
The competition is sponsored by Great West Casualty Co. and Arthur J. Gallagher.
“We’re proud to support TCA’s Fleet Safety Awards and the carriers recognized this year,” said Andy Engardio, transportation vertical leader at Arthur J. Gallagher.
“These companies are investing in their drivers, prioritizing safe operations and holding themselves accountable every day,” he continued. “We congratulate this year’s winners and appreciate TCA’s continued leadership in promoting safer roads for everyone.”
The 18 division winners can now compete for one of two grand prizes — one awarded to a carrier with total annual mileage of less than 25 million miles, and the other to a carrier with mileage exceeding 25 million miles. The two winners will be announced at Truckload 2026, TCA’s 2026 Annual Convention, scheduled for Feb. 28-March 3 at the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.
All division and grand prize winners will also be formally recognized at TCA’s 2026 Safety & Security Meeting, scheduled for June 7-9 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
“Great West Casualty Company is proud to sponsor the TCA Fleet Safety Awards, which recognize motor carriers for their dedication to a safety mindset and a culture of risk control,” said Steve Ponder, senior vice president at Great West Casualty Company.
“These motor carriers truly stand out across the trucking industry,” he continued. “The awards honor those who promote safety through meaningful investments in technology and training, and Great West Casualty Company is honored to recognize their achievements.”
The 2025 TCA Fleet Safety Award division winners are:
Division I (less than 5 million miles)
1st: CJ Logistics Transportation LLC, Des Plaines, Illinois
2nd: Spur Freight Services Inc., An AIT Worldwide Logistics Co., Austin, Texas
3rd: Specialty Transport Inc., Knoxville, Tennessee
Division II (5-14.99 million miles)
1st: B.R. Williams Trucking LLC, Eastaboga, Alabama
2nd: Clopay Transportation Co., Troy, Ohio
3rd: Transportes Olympic, Nuevo León, Mexico
Division III (15-24.99 million miles)
1st: Christenson Transportation Inc., Strafford, Missouri
2nd: Chalk Mountain Services of Texas LLC, Fort Worth, Texas
3rd: Mill Creek Motor Freight, Ayr, Ontario, Canada
Division IV (25-49.99 million miles)
1st: Triple Eight Transport Inc., Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada
2nd: 4Tracks Ltd., CentrePort, Manitoba, Canada
3rd: Johnson Feed Inc., Canton, South Dakota
Division V (50-99.99 million miles)
1st: May Trucking Co., Salem, Oregon
2nd: Carter Express, Anderson, Indiana
3rd: PGT Trucking Inc., Aliquippa, Pennsylvania
Division VI (100 million or more miles)
1st: NFI Industries, Camden, New Jersey
2nd: Bison Transport, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada
3rd: Marten Transport Ltd., Mondovi, Wisconsin
For more information about TCA’s Fleet Safety Awards, including eligibility requirements and rules, visit truckload.org/fleet-safety. To view images from historic Fleet Safety Awards presentations, visit TCA’s Flickr album.
Linda Garner-Bunch has been with The Trucker since 2020, picking up the reins as managing editor in 2022. Linda has nearly 40 years of experience in the publishing industry, covering topics from the trucking and automotive industry to employment, real estate, home decor, crafts, cooking, weddings, high school sports — you name it, she’s written about it. She is also an experienced photographer, designer and copy editor who has a heartfelt love for the trucking industry, from the driver’s seat to the C-suite.