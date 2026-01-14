TCA announces 18 Fleet Safety Award winners in 50th annual competition

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The Truckload Carriers Association has selected 18 division winners for its 2025 Fleet Safety Awards.

These annual awards recognize truckload carriers that demonstrate an exceptional commitment to safety by achieving the lowest accident frequency ratios per million miles within six mileage-based divisions.

The competition is sponsored by Great West Casualty Co. and Arthur J. Gallagher.

“We’re proud to support TCA’s Fleet Safety Awards and the carriers recognized this year,” said Andy Engardio, transportation vertical leader at Arthur J. Gallagher.

“These companies are investing in their drivers, prioritizing safe operations and holding themselves accountable every day,” he continued. “We congratulate this year’s winners and appreciate TCA’s continued leadership in promoting safer roads for everyone.”

The 18 division winners can now compete for one of two grand prizes — one awarded to a carrier with total annual mileage of less than 25 million miles, and the other to a carrier with mileage exceeding 25 million miles. The two winners will be announced at Truckload 2026, TCA’s 2026 Annual Convention, scheduled for Feb. 28-March 3 at the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

All division and grand prize winners will also be formally recognized at TCA’s 2026 Safety & Security Meeting, scheduled for June 7-9 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

“Great West Casualty Company is proud to sponsor the TCA Fleet Safety Awards, which recognize motor carriers for their dedication to a safety mindset and a culture of risk control,” said Steve Ponder, senior vice president at Great West Casualty Company.

“These motor carriers truly stand out across the trucking industry,” he continued. “The awards honor those who promote safety through meaningful investments in technology and training, and Great West Casualty Company is honored to recognize their achievements.”

The 2025 TCA Fleet Safety Award division winners are:

Division I (less than 5 million miles)

1st: CJ Logistics Transportation LLC, Des Plaines, Illinois

2nd: Spur Freight Services Inc., An AIT Worldwide Logistics Co., Austin, Texas

3rd: Specialty Transport Inc., Knoxville, Tennessee

Division II (5-14.99 million miles)

1st: B.R. Williams Trucking LLC, Eastaboga, Alabama

2nd: Clopay Transportation Co., Troy, Ohio

3rd: Transportes Olympic, Nuevo León, Mexico

Division III (15-24.99 million miles)

1st: Christenson Transportation Inc., Strafford, Missouri

2nd: Chalk Mountain Services of Texas LLC, Fort Worth, Texas

3rd: Mill Creek Motor Freight, Ayr, Ontario, Canada

Division IV (25-49.99 million miles)

1st: Triple Eight Transport Inc., Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada

2nd: 4Tracks Ltd., CentrePort, Manitoba, Canada

3rd: Johnson Feed Inc., Canton, South Dakota

Division V (50-99.99 million miles)

1st: May Trucking Co., Salem, Oregon

2nd: Carter Express, Anderson, Indiana

3rd: PGT Trucking Inc., Aliquippa, Pennsylvania

Division VI (100 million or more miles)

1st: NFI Industries, Camden, New Jersey

2nd: Bison Transport, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

3rd: Marten Transport Ltd., Mondovi, Wisconsin

For more information about TCA’s Fleet Safety Awards, including eligibility requirements and rules, visit truckload.org/fleet-safety. To view images from historic Fleet Safety Awards presentations, visit TCA’s Flickr album.