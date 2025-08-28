Trucker named TCA Highway Angel for rescuing trapped crash victim

ALEXANDRIA, Va. —The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) is naming Heather Barkey a TCA Highway Angel for stopping to aid a driver involved in a truck rollover.

Barkey, who hails from Volant, Pa., drives for Nussbaum Transportation, out of Hudson, Ill.

On June 18 around 10:30 p.m. in Mount Vernon, Ill., Barkey was driving up to Nussbaum’s terminal and stopped to check on a driver involved in a truck rollover.

“I stopped on the side of the road because no one had stopped,” Barkey said. “The truck was smoking when I got there and you could smell fuel.”

She had the composure to throw on her hazards so she didn’t make the situation worse, then called 911.

“The driver was stuck in there,” Barkey said. “I happened to have a mag light flashlight in my hand so I beat the window until I got it busted open and then he was able to kick it out. Of course I called 911 during all of this and I stayed on the scene until the officer told me I was good to go. I’m just glad he was okay.”

