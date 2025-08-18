Hero trucker named TCA Highway Angel for foiling abduction

ALEXANDRIA, Va — The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) is naming Ron Ross a TCA Highway Angel for his part in stopping an abduction.

Ross, who hails from Newport, Tenn., is being honored for calling 911 to help police apprehend an abductor. He drives for MCK Trucking Inc. out of Madison, Ala.

On Feb. 25, around 4 p.m., Ross was parked at a rest area along I-40 in rural West Tennessee near Jackson, when he noticed a young lady running.

“This young girl went running to the right of my truck in the grass with shoes in her hand,” Ross said. “I thought in my head, ‘something’s not right about that’.”

Ross watched as she ran about one-quarter mile and dove into the woods. Then, he saw a man chase after her and run into the woods following her.

“It scared me,” Ross said. “I went and called 911.”

Luckily a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper was nearby and able to respond within five minutes. As a result, the woman, who had been held captive, was rescued from her abductor. Law enforcement told Ross the young woman had been abducted from California. Ross also provided police with video captured via his Samsara windshield camera and law enforcement has solid evidence to use in the prosecution of the abductor.

“I asked another truck driver who was there, ‘Did I just save that girl’s life?’,” Ross said. “I hope I did.”

David Wheeler, MCK Transportation Safety Director, promotes Truckers Against Trafficking and has encouraged drivers to say something if they see something.

“MCK is grateful to have a driver like Ron who makes a difference in the world,” Wheeler said.

