ACT Research: Preliminary net trailer orders down in July

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Preliminary net trailer orders dropped more than 6,600 units from June to July, a 43% month-to-month decrease, according to ACT Research.

“Sequentially, lower July net order intake was expected, as it is one of the weaker order months of the annual cycle, especially given that June’s data surprised to the upside,” said Jennifer McNealy, director CV market research and publications, ACT. “While orders, regardless of comparisons, support build rates in 2025, concern remains that moderating economic activity, ongoing weak for-hire carrier profitability, and ambiguous policy shifts remain as challenges to stronger demand. ACT’s expectations for subdued build and order intake levels during 2025 remain intact.”

At 8,700 units booked in July, order intake was 18% above last July’s level. Seasonal adjustment (SA) at this point in the annual order cycle is favorable, raising July’s tally to 13,200 units. Final July results will be available later this month. This preliminary market estimate is typically within ±5% of the final order tally.

“Additionally, preliminary data show cancel rates remain elevated, albeit at a much tamer level in July, at around 1.8% of the backlog, compared to the 4.2% of backlog reported in June,” McNealy said.