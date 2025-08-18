Illegal U-turn driver in Florida arrested, issued immigration detainer

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A truck driver who made an illegal U-turn on the Florida Turnpike in St. Lucie County, Fla. was arrested.

The Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FHSMV) announced the arrest via press release on Saturday.

State Troopers responded to a crash involving a mini-van and a commercial semi-truck and trailer.

“Based upon our initial, but on-going criminal investigation, it is evident that the driver of the commercial semi-truck recklessly, and without regard for the safety of others, attempted to execute a U-Turn utilizing an unauthorized location. As a result of his actions, the three occupants of the mini-van are now deceased,” the release stated.

The semi truck driver was identified as Harjinder Singh, for three counts of vehicular homicide.

“During the course of this criminal investigation and with the assistance of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), State Troopers determined that Harjinder Singh entered the United States illegally, having crossed the Mexico border in 2018,” the release stated. “The Defendant then obtained a Commercial Driver’s License in the state of California. Under the federal authority delegated by ICE to FHP State Troopers through the 287 (g) program, State Troopers issued an ICE detainer.”

“The actions taken by the Defendant while operating a commercial tractor-trailer are both shocking and criminal”, said Executive Director Dave Kerner. “Three people lost their lives as a result of his recklessness, and countless friends and family members will experience the pain of their loss forever. Harjinder Singh is in custody on state vehicular homicide charges and immigration violations. He will no longer be able to damage and destroy the lives of Floridians and visitors. At the conclusion of his state charges, he will be deported. The Florida Highway Patrol remains committed to enforcing both state and federal law to ensure that people that are a danger to others face justice behind bars.”