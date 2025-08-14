TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Florida authorities investigating semi crash as a homicide

By Bruce Guthrie -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Florida authorities investigating semi crash as a homicide
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Florida authorities investigating semi crash as a homicide
Florida authorities investigating semi crash as a homicide (Courtesy of St. Lucie County Sheriff via CBS12)

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly crash involving a semi-truck and a minivan shut down all northbound lanes of Florida’s Turnpike in Fort Pierce on Tuesday afternoon, prompting a traffic homicide investigation and major delays across the area.

According to a report from The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office (SLCSO) and reported by WPEC, said it is assisting the Florida Highway Patrol with a traffic homicide investigation at Mile Marker 170. The crash occurred around 3 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said a semi-truck and trailer jackknifed and came to rest on top of the minivan. St. Lucie County Fire Rescue crews responded and worked to assist trapped passengers. The extent of injuries has not yet been released, but authorities have confirmed the incident is being treated as a traffic homicide investigation.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE