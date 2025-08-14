Florida authorities investigating semi crash as a homicide

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly crash involving a semi-truck and a minivan shut down all northbound lanes of Florida’s Turnpike in Fort Pierce on Tuesday afternoon, prompting a traffic homicide investigation and major delays across the area.
According to a report from The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office (SLCSO) and reported by WPEC, said it is assisting the Florida Highway Patrol with a traffic homicide investigation at Mile Marker 170. The crash occurred around 3 p.m.
The sheriff’s office said a semi-truck and trailer jackknifed and came to rest on top of the minivan. St. Lucie County Fire Rescue crews responded and worked to assist trapped passengers. The extent of injuries has not yet been released, but authorities have confirmed the incident is being treated as a traffic homicide investigation.
