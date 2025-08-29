Tariff-ying: ACT Research seminar reveals grave freight outlook

COLUMBUS, Ind. — ACT Research is revealing key insights from its 73nd commercial vehicle outlook seminar, Market Vitals: The Current & Future Health of the Industry.

The two-day, biannual seminar held Aug. 20-22 connects people from across the industry to discuss the current and future state of the industry.

OEM Panel

Day 1 featured an OEM panel including:

Sean Kenney, CEO at Hyundai Translead.

Charles Chilton, vice president and general manager, IC Bus at International Motors.

T.J. Reed, president and CEO at Daimler Truck Specialty Vehicles.

The panelists agreed that uncertainty continues to be the buzzword of the year.

“No matter the segment, industry participants are challenged by tariff and policy changes while navigating the rough waters of supply and demand,” ACT said in a media release.

Fireside Chat

During a fireside chat with Paul Rosa, senior vice president, procurement and fleet planning at Penske Truck Leasing, and Steve Tam, vice president and analyst at ACT Research, seminar attendees discussed the pent-up demand building throughout the uncertainty.

“Many CV equipment purchasers and lease holders have been waiting until economic and policy conditions change to replace equipment, leaving thousands of vehicles in need of replacement and building pent-up demand,” ACT said. “When the tide does turn, there is concern that suppliers/OEMs will need time to ramp, creating a tidal wave like what the industry witnessed in 2021-22.”

Economics Panel

Day 2 featured an economics panel including:

David Teolis, chief economist at ACT Research.

Bob Costello, chief economist and senior vice president at American Trucking Associations.

Jordan Vickers, vice president and chief economist at Eaton.

Moderated by Jim Meil, principal and industry analysis at ACT Research, the panelists discussed how the CV industry faces an economy currently marked by weaker growth, rising inflation and slower/unbalanced job gains. Coupled with a lengthy freight recession and the early innings of tariff impacts, the freight and transportation industry is facing some of its toughest challenges.

Forecast Presentations

Day 2 also included heavy-duty, freight, and trailer current market and forecast presentations from ACT Research analysts including:

Kenny Vieth, president and senior analyst.

Tim Denoyer, vice president and senior analyst.

Jennifer McNealy, director, research analysis and publications.

Carter Vieth, research analyst.

“In a nutshell, the freight situation is tariff-ying,” ACT said. “Carrier profits remain weak. Freight rate traction is nonexistent. Private fleets are pulling back.”

According to ACT, class 8 and trailer markets face production and labor cuts, trade policy challenges, and regulatory uncertainty. 2025 and 2026 build forecasts have diminished as a result.80% of for-hire fleets ACT surveyed in August indicated they have no plans for trailer purchases this year or next. Trailer demand is currently subpar, but pent-up demand is building.

Save the date for the next ACT Research Market Vitals Seminar on Feb. 18-19, 2026.