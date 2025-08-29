Maximize your TCA membership

The bottom line: What can TCA do for you?
The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) knows that when it comes to deciding to join a trade organization, it boils down to one very important question: What can this group do for me and my business?
After all, association membership is an investment.
If you’re a new or prospective member of TCA — or even if you’ve been part of the association for years — it’s important to keep up with new programs and opportunities to
get the most out of your membership.
TCA membership is open to for-hire carriers, private fleets, associates/service providers and schools.
During a recent webinar, TCA staffers outlined in detail how association members can get the most bang for their buck.
5 Pillars of TCA membership value
Zander Gambill, TCA’s vice president of membership and outreach, opened the online session by reiterating the association’s five pillars:
- Improving the driver’s job;
- Increasing carrier profitability;
- Enhancing highway safety;
- Advocating for reasonable and practical sustainability: and
- Promoting a positive image of the truckload industry.
“These five pillars drive all that we do,” Gambill said.
Live events
TCA’s annual convention and other live events, such as the Safety & Security Meeting, Bridging Border Barriers and others, allow members to form lasting relationships that strengthen not only companies, but the industry as a whole.
“Be sure to attend TCA’s events for education and networking. In addition to gaining valuable information, you’re helping to build the truckload community,” Gambill said. “Many people join the association because of the community aspect and chance to learn and share ideas with their peers.
“No one in trucking wants a competitor who’s a poor performer. TCA membership is not a cost; it’s an investment in the future of the industry,” he continued.
Education & certifications
TCA members have access to numerous educational offerings, from live and recorded webinars to certification programs, live events, an Online Leadership Series, the Small Carrier University and more.
“You don’t have to wait for an event,” Gambill said. “You can participate in many of these programs right away.”
TCA offers certificates in Recruiting, Retention and Human Resources through its Online Learning Center and in-person events.
Another valuable benefit offered by TCA is the NATMI (North American Transportation Management Institute) industry certification program. Accredited by the University of Denver’s Transportation and Supply Chain Institute (TSCI), NATMI certifications are designed to educate safety and maintenance professionals and keep them up to date in their given field.
“NATMI is an institute of TCA, and it’s one we wholeheartedly embrace as we roll out in our vibrant educational platform,” Heller said.
NATMI offers industry certifications at multiple levels,
- Certified Director of Safety;
- Certified Director of Safety-Canada;
- Certified Safety Supervisor;
- Certified Safety Supervisor-Canada;
- Certified Driver Trainer
- Certified Director of Maintenance/Equipment;
- Certified Supervisor of Maintenance/Equipment; and
- Certified Cargo Security professional.
“We focus on both U.S. and Canadian regulations, specifically through NATMI and the certifications that go with it,” Heller said. “Our certifications are accredited through the University of Denver. This allows you and your staff to get educated on important issues that pertain to the industry and the fields in which you work.”
For more information about TCA’s educational offerings, look under the “Education” tab on TCA’s website, truckload.org, or contact Elizabeth Nicholson, TCA’s director of education, at [email protected].
A Voice on Capitol Hill
One vital function of TCA is to provide a voice on Capitol Hill for the truckload industry.
Through advocacy efforts like the annual Call on Washington and the Clean Freight Coalition, TCA and its members work to ensure federal legislators and regulators have first-hand information about the challenges and needs of the industry.
As a TCA member, you can be notified the instant a key vote is taking place or comments are open for a new regulation.
Check out the “Advocacy” tab at truckload.org for additional information.
Awards & recognitions
TCA puts on numerous awards programs to recognize excellence at every level of the industry.
- TCA Professional Drivers of the Year: Celebrates best-in-class truck drivers.
- TCA Highway Angels: Honors professional truck drivers who display exemplary courage and courtesy on the road.
- Fleet Safety Awards: Recognizes carriers in six milage-based divisions for exemplary safety performance.
- Past Chairmen’s Award: Recognizes an industry leader who’s made significant contributions to trucking.
- Safety Professional of the Year: Celebrates the efforts of a professional who has a profound, positive impact on highway safety.
- TCA Scholarships: Open to employees (and their family members) of TCA-member companies.
- TCA Elite Fleet: Certification program spotlights carriers for best-in-class work environments, competitive compensation and innovative practices.
Giving back
As a member of TCA, there are multiple opportunities to give at both the local and national levels.
U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree
More than half a century ago, the tradition of placing a decorated tree on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol was conceived. In 1970, the U.S. Forest Service began an initiative to select a tree from one of our national forests to be transported to Washington, D.C., for display on the West Lawn.
Since 2012, TCA has been a proud sponsor of the program, with association members helping to transport the tree from the harvest site to the U.S. Capitol.
Wreaths Across America: Truckload of Respect
Through this program, TCA and its members work to honor the sacrifices made by members of the U.S. military, both at home and abroad.
TCA works closely with Wreaths Across America to deliver hundreds of thousands of wreaths to veterans’ cemeteries across the nation, as well as to the Arlington National Cemetery, each December. In addition, TCA works to fill a trailer load of sponsored wreaths — that’s about 5,000 wreaths. Part of the wreath sponsorship fee goes to TCA’s Scholarship Fund.
The Wall That Heals
In addition, TCA partners with the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund to transport “The Wall That Heals,” a 375-foot-long replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial to communities all over the country.
Ready to learn more?
If you’re interested in joining TCA, or if you’re already a member and want to know about additional opportunities for value, contact TCA’s membership engagement manager, Erica Bledsoe, at [email protected].
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.