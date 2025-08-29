Maximize your TCA membership

The bottom line: What can TCA do for you?

The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) knows that when it comes to deciding to join a trade organization, it boils down to one very important question: What can this group do for me and my business?

After all, association membership is an investment.

If you’re a new or prospective member of TCA — or even if you’ve been part of the association for years — it’s important to keep up with new programs and opportunities to

get the most out of your membership.

TCA membership is open to for-hire carriers, private fleets, associates/service providers and schools.

During a recent webinar, TCA staffers outlined in detail how association members can get the most bang for their buck.

5 Pillars of TCA membership value

Zander Gambill, TCA’s vice president of membership and outreach, opened the online session by reiterating the association’s five pillars:

Improving the driver’s job; Increasing carrier profitability; Enhancing highway safety; Advocating for reasonable and practical sustainability: and Promoting a positive image of the truckload industry.

“These five pillars drive all that we do,” Gambill said.

Live events

TCA’s annual convention and other live events, such as the Safety & Security Meeting, Bridging Border Barriers and others, allow members to form lasting relationships that strengthen not only companies, but the industry as a whole.

“Be sure to attend TCA’s events for education and networking. In addition to gaining valuable information, you’re helping to build the truckload community,” Gambill said. “Many people join the association because of the community aspect and chance to learn and share ideas with their peers.

“No one in trucking wants a competitor who’s a poor performer. TCA membership is not a cost; it’s an investment in the future of the industry,” he continued.

Education & certifications

TCA members have access to numerous educational offerings, from live and recorded webinars to certification programs, live events, an Online Leadership Series, the Small Carrier University and more.

“You don’t have to wait for an event,” Gambill said. “You can participate in many of these programs right away.”

TCA offers certificates in Recruiting, Retention and Human Resources through its Online Learning Center and in-person events.

Another valuable benefit offered by TCA is the NATMI (North American Transportation Management Institute) industry certification program. Accredited by the University of Denver’s Transportation and Supply Chain Institute (TSCI), NATMI certifications are designed to educate safety and maintenance professionals and keep them up to date in their given field.

“NATMI is an institute of TCA, and it’s one we wholeheartedly embrace as we roll out in our vibrant educational platform,” Heller said.

NATMI offers industry certifications at multiple levels,

Certified Director of Safety;

Certified Director of Safety-Canada;

Certified Safety Supervisor;

Certified Safety Supervisor-Canada;

Certified Driver Trainer

Certified Director of Maintenance/Equipment;

Certified Supervisor of Maintenance/Equipment; and

Certified Cargo Security professional.

“We focus on both U.S. and Canadian regulations, specifically through NATMI and the certifications that go with it,” Heller said. “Our certifications are accredited through the University of Denver. This allows you and your staff to get educated on important issues that pertain to the industry and the fields in which you work.”

For more information about TCA’s educational offerings, look under the “Education” tab on TCA’s website, truckload.org, or contact Elizabeth Nicholson, TCA’s director of education, at [email protected].

A Voice on Capitol Hill

One vital function of TCA is to provide a voice on Capitol Hill for the truckload industry.

Through advocacy efforts like the annual Call on Washington and the Clean Freight Coalition, TCA and its members work to ensure federal legislators and regulators have first-hand information about the challenges and needs of the industry.

As a TCA member, you can be notified the instant a key vote is taking place or comments are open for a new regulation.

Check out the “Advocacy” tab at truckload.org for additional information.

Awards & recognitions

TCA puts on numerous awards programs to recognize excellence at every level of the industry.

Giving back

As a member of TCA, there are multiple opportunities to give at both the local and national levels.

U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree

More than half a century ago, the tradition of placing a decorated tree on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol was conceived. In 1970, the U.S. Forest Service began an initiative to select a tree from one of our national forests to be transported to Washington, D.C., for display on the West Lawn.

Since 2012, TCA has been a proud sponsor of the program, with association members helping to transport the tree from the harvest site to the U.S. Capitol.

Wreaths Across America: Truckload of Respect

Through this program, TCA and its members work to honor the sacrifices made by members of the U.S. military, both at home and abroad.

TCA works closely with Wreaths Across America to deliver hundreds of thousands of wreaths to veterans’ cemeteries across the nation, as well as to the Arlington National Cemetery, each December. In addition, TCA works to fill a trailer load of sponsored wreaths — that’s about 5,000 wreaths. Part of the wreath sponsorship fee goes to TCA’s Scholarship Fund.

The Wall That Heals

In addition, TCA partners with the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund to transport “The Wall That Heals,” a 375-foot-long replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial to communities all over the country.

Ready to learn more?

If you’re interested in joining TCA, or if you’re already a member and want to know about additional opportunities for value, contact TCA’s membership engagement manager, Erica Bledsoe, at [email protected].