Verisk CargoNet: Cargo thieves target Labor Day weekend

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — As the Labor Day weekend approaches, cargo theft activity is poised to reach dangerous new levels across the United States.

An analysis by Verisk CargoNet of reported Labor Day thefts over the past five years reveals an escalation in theft that suggests unprecedented risk during the upcoming long weekend.

“Labor Day weekend has become a prime hunting ground for cargo thieves, with criminal activity more than doubling since 2020,” said Keith Lewis, vice president of operations at Verisk CargoNet. “Our analysis of 214 theft events between the Thursday before Labor Day through the Wednesday after over the past five years shows a clear pattern of escalating criminal behavior. Friday has emerged as the most dangerous day of the Labor Day period, accounting for 45 thefts over five years, with 2024’s Friday before Labor Day recording a record-high of 16 incidents in a single day.”

Food, Appliances, Auto Parts are Major Targets

California and Texas remain the epicenters of Labor Day cargo theft activity, accounting for 85 of the 214 incidents analyzed, with crime highest in San Bernardino County, Calif. and Dallas County, Texas.

“Criminal organizations have demonstrated preferences for specific freight categories during holiday periods,” CargoNet said. “Food and beverage shipments — particularly shellfish and pork — top the target list with 36 incidents, followed by electronics such as televisions (23 incidents) and household goods like appliances and furniture (23 incidents). Vehicle accessories, including tires and automotive parts, account for 18 incidents.”

The surge in criminal activity has been particularly worrisome in 2025. Verisk CargoNet identified notable increases in reported cargo theft activity in the Northeast between June and August, particularly in New Jersey, where incidents have risen from 14 in 2023 to 36 in 2025.

Emerging Threat: Fraud-Based Theft Schemes

“What makes this Labor Day weekend particularly concerning is the rise of sophisticated fraud schemes,” Lewis said. “Organized criminal groups are purchasing established motor carriers with legitimate operating authority and strong reputations and using them as a front to book multiple high-value shipments. Once they’ve secured the freight, they disappear with the goods, often stealing several truckloads in a single day before the industry can react.”

These schemes are often highly coordinated. After acquiring a carrier, criminals rapidly schedule as many pickups as possible within a short time frame, often on the same day, to maximize their haul before shippers and brokers detect the fraud and cancel appointments.

The combination of extended holiday closures and reduced staffing levels before the long weekend creates an ideal environment for these tactics to succeed.

High-Risk Period for Cargo Theft Activity

Verisk CargoNet is warning that the days immediately preceding and following Labor Day weekend represent one of the highest-risk periods for cargo theft activity. Historical data shows the Friday before Labor Day poses the greatest single-day threat, with criminal activity particularly intense as many businesses close early and security measures are relaxed.