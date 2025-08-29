Cox Automotive’s elite technicians compete for Top Tech 2025 title

ATLANTA, Ga. — Cox Automotive is celebrating the winners of its 2025 Top Tech competition.

“The most rewarding part of this annual event is witnessing the caliber of technicians we have across Manheim and Fleet Services,” said Patrick Brennan, senior vice president of Fleet Services. “These team members didn’t just compete—they elevated each other, shared knowledge, and demonstrated the collaborative spirit that defines Cox Automotive. It was clear that excellence in our field is fueled not only by individual achievement, but by the communities we build together. I’m incredibly proud of our winners, finalists and all competitors at this year’s event.”

The annual event brings together the most elite technicians from Manheim and Fleet Services team—including representation from CCI Fleet.

Over 800 Techs Joined the Competition

More than 800 of Cox Automotive’s technicians participated in the initial round of competition, with 150 making it to one of five regionals.

“Our world-class technicians are the foundation of Manheim’s continued vehicle services growth and client satisfaction,” said Alan Lang, senior vice president physical services and auctions – Manheim. “Their precision, adaptability, and deep technical expertise ensure we deliver exceptional service every day. Events like Top Tech showcase not just individual excellence, but the strength of our Cox Automotive technician community. These professionals embody the values that make Manheim a trusted partner to our clients and their dedication is helping to shape our future.”

Thirty finalists earned their spot to compete at 2025 Top Tech Finals in one of three categories:

Heavy-Duty Truck.

Light/Medium Duty Truck.

Trailer categories.

“With every move scrutinized and the clock ticking, competitors faced written and hands-on tests designed to challenge their technical skills and problem-solving abilities,” Cox said.

Grand Champions and Runners-Up by Category

HEAVY-DUTY TRUCK

Grand Champion: Jason Miller, Fleet Services Ohio

Runner-up: José Feliciano, Fleet Services Florida

LIGHT/MEDIUM-DUTY TRUCK

Grand Champion: Todd Mareno, Manheim Milwaukee

Runner-up: David Logalbo, Manheim Nashville

TRAILER

Grand Champion: Jameson “Bud” Haney, Fleet Services Minnesota

Runner-up: Dillon Grimes, Fleet Services Georgia

TMC SuperTech

The champions will have the opportunity to compete against other industry competitors at the nationwide TMC SuperTech competition in Raleigh, N.C. in September.

Beyond the overall champions, individual excellence was recognized with station-specific awards:

Heavy-Duty Truck

Safety and Environmental: Steven Patterson, Fleet Services New Jersey.

Service Information: Jason Miller, Fleet Services Ohio.

Wiring Diagrams: José Feliciano, Fleet Services Florida.

Fasteners: José Feliciano, Fleet Services Florida.

Precision Measuring: Jason Miller, Fleet Services Ohio.

Electrical Circuits: Mike Colt, Fleet Services Florida.

HD Electronic Diag Tools: Jason Miller, Fleet Services Ohio.

Truck Air Disc Brakes: Evan Bailey, Fleet Services Texas.

Truck Cam Brakes: Kyle Adams, Fleet Services Pennsylvania.

Light/Medium-Duty Truck

Safety and Environmental: Daniel Velasquez, Manheim Dallas-Fort Worth.

Service Information: Mark Angell, Manheim Utah.

Wiring Diagrams: Frank Boggs, Fleet Services Pensacola.

Fasteners: AJ Snyder, Manheim Statesville.

Precision Measuring: Juan Rojas, Manheim Phoenix.

Electrical Circuits: Zach Nikorak, Fleet Services Pennsylvania.

Light Electronic Diagnostics: Todd Mareno, Manheim Milwaukee.

CAN Diagnostics: AJ Snyder, Manheim Statesville.

HVAC Diagnostics: Todd Mareno, Manheim Milwaukee.

Light Electronic Diagnostic Tools: Todd Mareno, Manheim Milwaukee.

Trailers

Safety and Environmental: John Lockrey, Fleet Services Kansas.

Service Information: Dylan Demauro, Fleet Services New York.

Wiring Diagrams: Bud Haney, Fleet Services Minnesota.

Fasteners: Dillon Grimes, Fleet Services Georgia.

Precision Measuring: Jake Igl, Fleet Services De Pere.

Electrical Circuits: Francisco Granillo, Manheim Nevada.

Trailer Alignment: Bud Haney, Fleet Services Minnesota.

Trailer and Disc Brake: Dillon Grimes, Fleet Services Georgia.

Trailer Wheel-End: Bud Haney, Fleet Services Minnesota.