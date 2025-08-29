Pilot and Diesel Brothers launch Road Warrior contest for Driver Appreciation Month

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pilot is celebrating professional drivers all September long with a first-of-its-kind Road Warrior contest and exclusive deals for Driver Appreciation Month.

This year, Pilot is teaming up with TV and YouTube stars, Diesel Brothers, to award the 2025 Road Warrior winner with a customized Kenworth semi-truck and a $50,000 cash prize. Elizabeth “Liz” Leon took home the grand prize in 2024.

“At every turn, professional drivers bring their grit and dedication to deliver the goods that keep our economy moving,” said Jordan Spradling, vice president of transportation and logistics at Pilot. “We owe professional drivers our gratitude for their hard work. Driver Appreciation Month is an opportunity for us to say ‘thanks for the drive’ and show drivers how much they matter by recognizing and rewarding them for going the extra mile.”

Road Warrior Contest

“Pilot’s annual Road Warrior contest shines a spotlight on the incredible stories of professional drivers who go the distance with excellent safety records and service to the community,” Pilot said. “This year, the Diesel Brothers are joining Pilot to create the ultimate big rig – a fully customized Kenworth.”

Fans can watch this truck come to life here, as they overhaul the rig for Pilot’s Road Warrior winner. Nominate a deserving driver for the chance to win the 2025 Road Warrior grand prize of a custom Kenworth truck and $50,000 by completing the entry form between Sept. 2-19. The grand prize winner will be announced in October 2025.

Driver Appreciation Month Deals

To show appreciation for all professional drivers, Pilot is offering exclusive deals just for them in the Pilot app at participating Pilot, Flying J and One9 travel centers, including:

Three free drinks every week, featuring top-selling brands from the cooler.

Extra deals and exclusive discounts on popular snacks and craveable signature Pilot food items.

A 10% discount on food and beverages for military and veteran professional drivers authenticated through ID.me