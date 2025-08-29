TheTrucker.com
American Trucking Trends report: Trucking freight volumes drop in 2024

By Dana Guthrie -
ATA releases latest edition of American Trucking Trends.

WASHINGTON — The American Trucking Associations (ATA) is revealing its key findings from the 2025 edition of American Trucking Trends.

The report is an annual industry data compendium about the state of the U.S. trucking sector.

“With changing supply chains and shifting freight markets, Trends is a vital compendium of how the trucking industry is performing,” said  Bob Costello, ATA chief economist. “That’s why it is utilized by business leaders and policymakers across North America.”

Challenging Freight Environment 

“This year’s edition highlights the challenging environment that motor carriers dealt with in 2024, but in the end the industry still delivered more than 72% of all domestic freight tonnage in the U.S.,” Costello said.

Among the key findings in this year’s report:

  • Trucks moved 11.27 billion tons of freight in 2024, down from the 11.41 billion tons hauled the previous year.
  • In 2024, the industry saw revenues at $906 billion, down from $1.004 trillion in 2023.
  • Trucking employed 8.4 million people in industry-related jobs, including 3.58 million professional drivers in 2024.
  • The industry remains one made up of small businesses, with 91.5% of carriers operating 10 or fewer trucks and 99.3% operating fewer than 100 power units.
  • Trucks moved 67% of surface trade between the U.S. and Canada, and 85% of goods across the Mexican border in 2024.

This year’s version of Trends also includes important data about household goods movements, the broader macroeconomy and more.

“Over the past year, our industry has experienced radical policy shifts affecting regulations, international trade, technology, and more,” said Chris Spear, ATA president, CEO. “To help chart the path ahead, it is vital for our industry to be armed with facts and data. Trends gives government officials and business leaders the reliable information they need to make sound decisions that will move our economy forward.”

ATA American Trucking Trends 2025 is available for purchase here.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

