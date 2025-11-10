Pilot crowns Road Warrior champs

After reviewing thousands of deserving entries, Pilot, is naming its 2025 Road Warrior champion, Stacy Batiste of Lafayette, La.

With the amount of heart-warming stories that were submitted through this year’s Road Warrior nomination process, Pilot selected an additional deserving winner. Bobby Peeker, also a Marine Corps veteran, will receive a $10,000 cash prize and a $25,000 donation made by Pilot on his behalf to a charity of his choice that supports veterans’ causes.

“We received thousands of entries celebrating the efforts of drivers who go the extra mile each and every day,” said Jordan Spradling, senior vice president of transportation and midstream assets at Pilot Company. “Stacy’s and Bobby’s hard work, dedication to the profession, commitment to safety and service stood out. We are honored to welcome them to the Road Warrior winner’s circle. They both are prime examples of the positive impact professional drivers have on and off the road.”

Pilot’s Road Warrior contest is a way for the company to say thanks to the drivers who go the extra mile and keep North America moving.

Stacy Batiste

Batiste was selected for his tireless dedication and commitment to professional driving, receiving the largest prize in contest history – a custom Kenworth truck built by the Diesel Brothers and a $50,000 cash prize.

He has dedicated the past 33 years to being on the road, logging more than 5.1 million accident-free miles and considers trucking to be his calling. Batiste has been recognized throughout his career for his commitment to road safety. A Marine Corps veteran, Batiste is motivated by the pride of knowing his efforts keep communities and families supplied with the goods they need. In addition to his time behind the wheel, he routinely goes the extra mile to mentor younger drivers and serves as a pillar in his local community.

On Oct. 21, Pilot surprised Batiste with his prize while he was working and on the road. Batiste had stopped at a Flying J in Baytown, Texas, when Pilot and the Diesel Brothers handed over the keys to the custom Kenworth truck and presented the $50,000 check. His family hid in the travel center to be a part of the surprise. Batiste’s first job as a professional driver was hauling sugar cane in South Louisiana, and now, as an owner-operator, this truck will further his passion for safe driving and making a difference in his community.

Bobby Peeker

Peeker boasts more than 1 million accident-free miles and supports the military community following his service in the Marine Corps, regularly volunteering his time and resources to aid his fellow servicemen and servicewomen. He also participates in truck shows that support the Special Olympics. His family instilled his passion for the profession, which was only strengthened by the role his grandfather played to help remove rubble from the 9/11 attacks with his truck.

For over 10 years, Pilot has celebrated professional drivers and recognized them as Road Warriors for their dedication to going the extra mile. To learn more about the Road Warrior contest, including the more than 30 drivers who have been showcased, click here.