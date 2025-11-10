Mack, Volvo recall nearly 12,000 trucks

WASHINGTON — The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is reporting recalls on certain Mack and Volvo truck models.
Mack Recalls
Mack Trucks is recalling 2024-2025 Granite trucks equipped with LED headlights. The LED headlights may fail.
The recall impacts 8857 trucks.
Remedy
Dealers will replace the LED headlights, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed January 2, 2026. Owners may contact Mack’s customer service at 1-800-866-1177. Mack’s number for this recall is SC0485. Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs) involved in this recall are searchable on NHTSA.gov.
Volvo Recalls
Volvo Trucks North America is recalling certain 2025-2026 New VN trucks. The roof center marker lights may fail to illuminate. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 108, “Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment.”
The recall impacts 3124 trucks.
Remedy
Dealers will replace the center roof marker light, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed January 2, 2026. Owners may contact Volvo Trucks’ customer service at 800-528-6586. Volvo Trucks’ number for this recall is RVXX2509. Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs) involved in this recall are searchable on NHTSA.gov.