TLG Peterbilt completes Charleston dealership expansion

HARLEYVILLE, S.C. — TLG Peterbilt is celebrating significant upgrades and additions to its Charleston, S.C. dealership.

“The renovation of TLG Peterbilt – Charleston is more than an investment in our dealership—it’s an investment in our customers and employees,” said Glenn Larson, TLG president, CEO. “Every square foot is designed to provide an enhanced customer experience, modern features and more amenities to maximize customer uptime.”

Now totaling 26,535 square feet across 10 acres, the updated facility showcases TLG’s continued dedication to providing the best facility experience possible to customers, according to a company press release.

Increased Service Capacity and Modern Features

“Customers can count on even better, faster service when visiting TLG Peterbilt –Charleston, as well as interior upgrades throughout the dealership, including the driver’s lounge,” TLG said.

With this remodel, new features include:

Addition of 8 service bays for a total of 12.

More than 5,000 square feet of warehouse space.

LNG Certified Self-ventilating building.

FSX DPF Machine.

Flywheel Machine.

TLG Peterbilt – Charleston is located at 181 Judge St., just 45 miles from downtown Charleston in Harleyville, S.C. It offers parts, service, mobile service, leasing and rental.

An open house celebration will take place in 2026.