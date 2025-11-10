Driver injured after biodiesel tanker overturns in Oklahoma

MULHALL, Okla. — A driver of a biodiesel tanker was injured and the roadway was blocked for several hours in the cleanup process after the tanker overturned near Mulhall, Okla.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) posted on their social media about the incident.

The interstate was shut down since approximately 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Interstate 35 going southbound at mile marker 168 was closed after a tanker overturned spilling 7,000 gallons of bio-diesel fuel on the highway.

OHP reported that southbound traffic had to be rerouted from Exit 170 at Mulhall, on to US Highway 77 and then re-entering I-35 from State Highway 33 at the Guthrie on-ramp.

It is a lengthy process to clean all the fuel off the highway,” OHP stated explaining the lengthy delay.

The driver of the tanker was transported to the hospital. There is no word on the driver’s condition.