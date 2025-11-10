Electric roads: Could this be the future of EV charging?

France’s highway test hints at endless EV travel without stops

Driving an electric truck or car could soon mean charging while you travel. A new pilot project in France is turning that idea into reality by transferring more than 300 kilowatts of power through coils built directly into the road. These coils send energy wirelessly to vehicles in motion, keeping them powered without stopping to plug in. If this technology expands, it could change how fleets operate, reduce downtime, and make long-distance driving easier for everyone.

The road that powers your vehicle

The technology comes from Electreon Wireless, working with Vinci Construction, Gustave Eiffel University and Hutchinson. Together they’ve installed about a one-mile stretch of road near Paris that can transfer energy to EVs in motion.

So far, the system has powered a truck, van, car, and bus — all equipped with special pickup coils. Early tests show the system can deliver peak power over 300 kW, and more than 200 kW under steady conditions. That’s strong enough to keep large cargo trucks rolling for miles without a pit stop.

Charging ahead: Why it matters

If widely adopted, dynamic wireless charging could change how America powers transportation. Heavy-duty trucks could use smaller, cheaper batteries. Delivery vehicles and buses could stay on the road longer with less downtime.

For drivers, it could mean never having to worry about range anxiety again. Instead of hunting for the nearest charger, the highway itself could be your power source.

The roadblocks ahead

The big questions now are about cost and control. Who pays to install these power roads? How much will it cost to use them? Public-private partnerships may hold the key, but until those details are ironed out, large-scale rollout remains a challenge.

Still, with global momentum building, it’s only a matter of time before dynamic wireless charging becomes part of everyday driving.

What this means for you

This innovation is not limited to Europe. In Detroit, Michigan, a public road on 14th Street already uses embedded charging coils that can send power to EVs as they move. In Indiana, Purdue University and the Indiana Department of Transportation are building a quarter-mile highway section designed to charge electric vehicles — including heavy trucks — while they travel.

For drivers, this technology could make owning an EV easier and more practical. Your vehicle could recharge during normal trips without the need to stop, plug in, or wait. That level of convenience could help expand EV adoption across the United States, lowering emissions and fuel costs for millions.

Kurt’s key takeaways

Wireless charging roads are moving from early experiments to real-world testing, showing that the technology can keep vehicles powered while on the move. This innovation could transform how we travel, allowing trucks, buses, and cars to stay on the road longer without waiting at a charging station.

There are still big questions about who will fund widespread installation and how the systems will perform under heavy traffic and different weather conditions. Progress is happening quickly, but large-scale use will depend on public and private investment working together. If these challenges can be solved, dynamic wireless charging could become a major turning point for transportation and clean energy.

