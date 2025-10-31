Self-driving truck matches safest human fleets in major safety test

How AI-powered commercial trucks are outperforming human drivers in safety metrics

A new safety report has the trucking world talking. Kodiak AI’s self-driving truck, called the Kodiak Driver, just tied with the safest human-driven fleets in a major evaluation. The test, run by Nauto using its VERA Score system, rates fleet safety on a scale of 1 to 100. Kodiak’s autonomous rig scored an impressive 98.

That means the Kodiak Driver performed on par with the top professional fleets out there, the same drivers who spend long hours keeping freight moving safely across America’s highways.

It’s a sign that the future of trucking might already be rolling down the road.

Kodiak Driver’s autonomous truck safety evaluation results

Kodiak’s VERA Score of 98 matched the highest rating among all fleets evaluated. Fleets with Nauto’s safety technology average a score of 78, while those without the technology average only 63.

The Kodiak Driver achieved perfect scores of 100 in inattentive driving, high-risk driving and traffic violations. Its lowest score, 95, came in aggressive driving. The VERA Score combines over 20 vision-based AI variables into one clear safety rating.

Nauto found that every ten-point increase in VERA Score cuts collision risk by about 21 percent. A near-perfect score like Kodiak’s represents a strong improvement over typical human performance on the road.

The strong results didn’t come as a surprise to Kodiak’s leadership.

“Achieving the top safety score among more than 1,000 commercial fleets in Nauto’s Visually Enhanced Risk Assessment (VERA Score) proprietary safety benchmark is a testament to the Kodiak’s focus on safety,” Don Burnette, founder and CEO of Kodiak, told CyberGuy.

“Safety is at the foundation of everything Kodiak builds. Our core value is ‘Safety First, and Always,’” Burnette continued. “We believe independent safety evaluations like Nauto’s help to validate what we already know: The Kodiak Driver is already among the safest drivers on American highways. They also help to establish and build public awareness around how safe our technology truly is.”

The growing impact of AI on truck driving safety

Nauto equipped the trucks with advanced monitoring and hazard detection systems. These tools track both the driving environment and vehicle behavior in real time. Removing human factors such as distraction, fatigue and delayed reaction directly improves safety.

Burnette said in a company statement that the system “is never drowsy, never drunk, and always paying attention.” That constant awareness allows the Kodiak Driver to operate defensively and predictably — two traits linked to safe driving.

The VERA Score also gives fleets a consistent way to measure safety. Companies can now shift from reacting to crashes to preventing them.

Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration data support the trend. U.S. commercial truck crashes dropped from more than 124,000 in 2024 to roughly 104,000 this year. Fewer crashes mean fewer fatalities and safer highways overall.

Concerns about autonomous truck safety

Not everyone is ready to hand over the wheel to artificial intelligence. Some industry experts point out that while systems like the Kodiak Driver perform well in controlled evaluations, real-world roads can still pose unpredictable challenges. Weather, human drivers and mechanical issues remain complex variables for autonomous systems to manage.

Others worry about the impact on jobs. As AI takes on more driving responsibilities, professional drivers wonder what the shift will mean for employment and pay across the trucking industry.

Safety advocates also call for clearer regulations and public transparency.

Even supporters of the technology agree that continued oversight, testing and gradual rollout are essential. Progress is promising, but trust takes time.

What this means for you

If you work in logistics, fleet management or transportation tech, this news hits close to home. The Kodiak Driver’s near-perfect score proves that autonomous systems aren’t just catching up to human drivers; they’re starting to edge ahead in safety.

Businesses could see big gains. AI-powered safety tools help cut liability, lower costs and keep fleets running smoothly. The technology doesn’t need rest breaks or reminders to stay focused, which makes every mile more efficient.

Regulators are also paying attention. Verified data like this builds trust and clears the way for safer, wider use of autonomous trucks. It’s proof that technology can deliver real-world safety, not just promise it.

Drivers on everyday roads benefit too. Fewer crashes mean safer highways and more reliable deliveries. When trucks drive smarter, everyone shares the reward. Human drivers aren’t going anywhere soon, but AI is quickly becoming their most reliable partner. It helps prevent fatigue, distraction and those risky split-second decisions that lead to trouble.

Kurt’s key takeaways

This report is turning heads in the trucking industry. AI-powered trucks aren’t just a futuristic idea anymore. They’re showing they can run safely and reliably right alongside the best human drivers. But it also raises some honest questions. What does this mean for professional drivers? How will it change the job when a truck that never gets tired or distracted joins the fleet? In the end, safety is what matters most. If technology can help reduce crashes and keep drivers and families safer on the road, that’s something worth watching closely. The tools might change, but the goal stays the same, everyone getting home safe at the end of the day.

If a self-driving truck can match the safest human fleets, would you trust it to share the highway with you? Let us know your thoughts by writing to us at Cyberguy.com/Contact.

