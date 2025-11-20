TheTrucker.com
Business Equipment & Tech

TLG Peterbilt acquires Performance Peterbilt

By Dana Guthrie -
Home  >  BusinessEquipment & Tech   >   TLG Peterbilt acquires Performance Peterbilt
Reading Time: < 1 minute
TLG Peterbilt acquires Performance Peterbilt
TLG Peterbilt expands territory with Performance Peterbilt acquisition. (Photo courtesy TLG)

The Larson Group (TLG Peterbilt), a Peterbilt dealership group, is acquiring Performance Peterbilt.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the Performance Peterbilt team and their customers into the TLG family,” said Glenn Larson, TLG president, CEO. “Both our companies are built on a foundation of strong relationships and customer support. This acquisition strengthens our ability to serve truck owners and fleets with a broader reach and deeper resources—without losing the values that drive our success.”

Customer-Focused, Family Owned

According to a company press release, this strategic move joins two customer-focused, family-owned organizations committed to exceptional service for the trucking community.

Prior to this acquisition, TLG Peterbilt operated 26 locations across 8 states, specializing in new and pre-owned Peterbilt trucks, parts, and industry-leading service. Performance Peterbilt adds eight locations in three states to the TLG network, expanding TLG’s footprint to Georgia, Florida and Mississippi.

Performance locations will now be known as TLG Peterbilt. TLG now operates 34 commercial truck dealerships in Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida and Mississippi.

TLG Peterbilt recently announced the expansion of its Charleston, N.C. dealership and the relocation of its dealership in North Kentucky.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE