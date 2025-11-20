TLG Peterbilt acquires Performance Peterbilt

The Larson Group (TLG Peterbilt), a Peterbilt dealership group, is acquiring Performance Peterbilt.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the Performance Peterbilt team and their customers into the TLG family,” said Glenn Larson, TLG president, CEO. “Both our companies are built on a foundation of strong relationships and customer support. This acquisition strengthens our ability to serve truck owners and fleets with a broader reach and deeper resources—without losing the values that drive our success.”

Customer-Focused, Family Owned

According to a company press release, this strategic move joins two customer-focused, family-owned organizations committed to exceptional service for the trucking community.

Prior to this acquisition, TLG Peterbilt operated 26 locations across 8 states, specializing in new and pre-owned Peterbilt trucks, parts, and industry-leading service. Performance Peterbilt adds eight locations in three states to the TLG network, expanding TLG’s footprint to Georgia, Florida and Mississippi.

Performance locations will now be known as TLG Peterbilt. TLG now operates 34 commercial truck dealerships in Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida and Mississippi.

TLG Peterbilt recently announced the expansion of its Charleston, N.C. dealership and the relocation of its dealership in North Kentucky.