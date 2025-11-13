TLG Peterbilt relocates dealership in N. Kentucky

TLG Peterbilt is announcing the new location for its TLG Peterbilt – N. Kentucky dealership.

“We’re thrilled to bring an even bigger and better TLG Peterbilt – N. Kentucky to our customers and employees that they can call home,” said Brian Farmer, regional vice president. “With the help of CCC, we’ve been able to provide a modern facility and better amenities that will only strengthen our support of customers in this area.”

The dealership relocated to 2780 Earhart Court in Hebron, Ky, and is open for business.

“Conveniently located off I-275, the new facility is less than eight miles from its previous location,” TLG said. “The new building will provide expanded parts and service capacity, increased office space and a modern driver’s lounge for a first-class experience. The move is in response to TLG’s tremendous growth in the area and will provide more accessibility and support for customers.”

Cincinnati Commercial Contracting led the building remodel and design.

“CCC is a longstanding partner and has completed several TLG facility expansion projects,” TLG said.

Key Features

The new facility provides:

6,500 square foot parts warehouse.

15 service bays.

Body shop with a paint booth.

“Customers now have access to more amenities in a state-of the art facility to meet their trucking needs – all backed by TLG’s best-in-class customer service,” TLG said.

An open house celebrating the new facility will occur in Spring 2026.

TLG Peterbilt also recently celebrated the expansion of its dealership in Charleston, N.C.