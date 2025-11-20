Owner-ops: Don’t let a truck downtime take down your business

You’ve decided to buy your own truck. You know what make and model you want and you’ve found a couple of decent deals in which to choose. You’ve selected a carrier to lease itcto, or maybe you’ve lined up a few customers and will run under your own authority. You’re pretty sure financing won’t be a problem and you’ve got an accountant lined up to help keep track of the profit and loss.

Now you’ll need to decide who will perform maintenance on your new machine? You’ll have to plan for preventative maintenance, of course. Manufacturers recommend regular oil changes and although more bearings and joints are “permanently” lubricated than in the past, grease is still used.

Additionally, a pair of expert eyes underneath the truck can identify issues that are hard to identify in pre and post-trip inspections. Catching problems before they become breakdowns can save both time and money.

Then there are the inevitable breakdown issues. All parts eventually wear out. Sooner or later, something will go wrong that results in a shutdown until it’s repaired. If you are planning to handle the maintenance yourself, there are a few things to keep in mind. An honest assessment of your competence as a maintenance technician comes first. Many drivers can perform basic duties like changing oil and replacing filters. Installing new hoses and belts isn’t complicated. You can undoubtedly handle at least some of the preventative maintenance tasks.

But as you do those things, are you knowledgeable enough to identify any other issues you might encounter?Performing your own maintenance saves labor cost, and helps avoid the markup on parts and supplies you might encounter at a shop, but the savings may not make a difference if you consider the value of your time as a driver.

For example, you’ll need a trip somewhere to purchase oil, filters, grease and any other products you’ll need. It will take time to change the oil, and you’ll need to find somewhere to dispose of the old oil you drain out. You might need a full day to take care of everything correctly, and that’s a day you won’t be earning revenue for hauling freight.

Is the amount you’ll save greater than the revenue you’ll lose while shut down for maintenance? Many drivers choose shops on the road for regular maintenance, calculating that the extra cost is worth it for the time savings. Some offer “quick” oil changes that can have you back on the road in an hour or so. Others might choose a maintenance vendor near their home that can take care of business while the driver enjoys some needed time off.

When it comes to larger repairs, fewer drivers are do-it-yourselfers. Maintenance shops have larger staffs and better tools and equipment than the average driver. The choice of maintenance facilities, however, can make a huge difference in time, expense and quality.

And while many shops offer warranties on their repairs, it won’t do you much good when the repair fails two days and 1,000 miles later.

The worst maintenance decision is to wait until a breakdown occurs and then call for roadside service. You’ll pay a premium for someone to make the trip to your truck and you’ll pay extra for any supplies and parts used.

Although some breakdowns are unavoidable, others can be predicted and prevented if the truck is checked regularly by a qualified technician. Truck stop maintenance shops can vary widely in services as well as in the qualifications of their staff. Some have expert technicians that do a great job, while others have workers who aren’t qualified to do much more than drain oil or repair flat tires.

While truck stop maintenance facilities are often the nearest and fastest option, many truck owners find it best to view them like the “urgent care” facilities found in the medical world. They’re great for a quick diagnosis and treatment of some things, but they aren’t where you’d like to have your next heart surgery.

Truck dealers often have maintenance shops that have the latest diagnostic equipment and technicians that are trained to use it. Depending on truck brand, however, there may not be a shop close by and there may be a wait once you find one.

There are plenty of privately owned shops, too. Some are excellent while some are decidedly not so. Your CB radio can come in handy as you seek opinions from drivers in the area. Fortunately the Internet makes it much easier to find and evaluate businesses of all sorts, including heavy-duty maintenance facilities. Many facilities have their own websites where you can find out if their technicians are qualified through training and evaluation supervised by the Society of Automotive Engineers (ASE).

Apps like “TruckDown,”“TruckBook” and “TruckerPath” can help you locate and evaluate repair shops nearby. It is often easy to find customer reviews and get an idea of what to expect from others who have been there. Be sure to take negative reviews with a grain of salt, however. Disgruntled customers leave reviews much more often than those who are satisfied.

It’s a good idea to ask about parts, too. Does the shop have a decent inventory for the brand of truck you drive? A shop can’t stock every possible part, but there should be a good supply of filters, belts, hoses and the more common parts.

If it is necessary to have parts shipped overnight, at your expense, the cost of the repairs goes up significantly and you may lose another day of revenue while you wait. The best practice is to locate a trusted shop near where you take your off time that can keep you apprised of the condition of your truck and take care of maintenance while you enjoy some time off.

Some drivers’ schedule runs that pass by shops in other areas, building time to stop into their schedules. However you handle maintenance, making decisions before a breakdown limits your options is a better way to manage your time and expense. Both are critical to a successful trucking business.