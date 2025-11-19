Grote Industries’ FMCSA waiver renewed for 5 more years

MADISON, Ind. —The Grote Auxiliary Strobe and Stop Lamp, a brake-activated, pulsating warning light designed to reduce rear-end collisions, has earned a renewed five-year safety waiver from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA).

“This extension underscores the lamp’s crucial role in safeguarding drivers and reducing crashes on American

roadways,” Grote said.

Grote Auxiliary Strobe and Stop Lamp

Originally granted in 2020, the waiver allows motor carriers to equip trailers and van body trucks with a brake-activated, pulsating amber warning lamp in addition to the steady-burning red lamps required by federal regulations. The renewal reflects the growing momentum for innovative lighting technologies that help address the dangers of distracted driving, according to Grote.

The renewed exemption is valid through 2030. The agency’s decision confirms Grote’s technology as an important tool in reducing the incidence and severity of rear-end crashes based on real-world data, according to Grote.

Proven Results

“The results speak for themselves,” said Mark Blackford, director of national fleet sales. “When you see reductions of this magnitude – in both the frequency and severity of rear-end collisions – it confirms that this technology is making a measurable difference. The renewal of this waiver allows us to continue supporting fleets with a proven solution that helps improve safety on our roadways.”

According to Grote, since the waiver was first issued, more than 150,000 vehicles have been outfitted with the Grote Auxiliary Strobe and Stop Lamp, logging over 250 million miles on the road,” Grote said. “One large national fleet customer experienced a 33% reduction in rear-end crashes per mile compared to a baseline fleet without the system, based on data from over 1 billion miles driven. In cases involving personal injuries, the same fleet recorded a 75% reduction. A second major fleet customer reported a 52% decrease in overall recordable incidents per vehicle and a 75% reduction in the severity of incidents.

“These results underscore the effectiveness of Grote’s lamp in real-world fleet operations,” Grote said.

Increased Visibility and Awareness

“Built to increase visibility and awareness in the crucial seconds when braking occurs, the Grote Auxiliary Strobe and Stop Lamp flashes amber five times in four seconds before settling into a solid red state, ensuring maximum attention from following drivers without causing distraction or confusion,” Grote said.

The request to renew the exemption was supported by documented safety results submitted by the company and by fleets during the public comment period. FMCSA’s decision to extend the waiver reflects its review and acceptance of the data and the system’s design.

“This is more than a product – it’s a proven life-saving solution,” Blackford said. “Fleets are seeing fewer accidents, less property damage, and most importantly, fewer injuries. This waiver extension is a win for safety and a clear call to continue adopting advanced warning systems like ours.”

According to Grote, rear-end collisions remain a common and costly type of truck-involved accident. The renewal of this exemption allows fleets and manufacturers to continue using an approved tool aimed at reducing risk, improving safety performance and minimizing damage to vehicles and cargo.