Oklahoma police says alarming number of big rig crashes on Turner Turpike

If it seems that there has been more vehicle accidents on the Turner Turpike in Oklahoma lately, according to statistics released by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP), there have been.

OHP says that just since Nov. 1, its troopers have investigated 22 crashes on the Turner Turnpike (avg. 1.2 per day).

Of those 22 crashes, 15 were non-injury, five resulted in injuries, with two hit-and-run.

OHP has completed 18 investigations, four are still under investigation.

In those cases, the primary causes according to the OHP numbers, 61% were caused by inattention which authorities inclde falling asleep, drifting off roadway, and overcorrecting.

Other factors listed by OHP include unsafe speed, unsafe/ improper lane changes, following too closely, over-height semi striking a bridge.

Speaking of semi trucks, OHP says 55% of completed crashes involved big rigs, with 50 percent of those involved were caused by big rigs.

OHP notes that only 10% of the Turner Turnpike is under construction, yet nearly half of recent collisions have occurred in these zones.

“Drivers, stay alert and put your phone down,” OHP said in its release. “These crashes are completely preventable. One glance at your phone could cause injury or death and endanger the hardworking crews who are improving our roadways.”