The Nation

One dead, trucker seriously injured in Idaho crash

By Bruce Guthrie -
MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho – A wrong-way pickup truck driver has died after a crash with a big rig in Idaho.

Idaho State Police (ISP) says the incident occurred on Monday, November 17, 2025, at 1:20 A.M., on I84 at mile marker 102 in Elmore County.

Authorities say a 2017 Dodge RAM 2500 was traveling in the wrong direction, eastbound in the westbound lanes, on I-84 at mile marker 102. A semi-truck and trailer were traveling westbound on I-84. The Ram collided head on with the semi-truck which ignited a fire upon impact that engulfed both vehicles in flames.

The driver of the Dodge, a 35-year-old man from McGregor, Texas succumbed to his injures on scene. The drive of the semi-truck, a 34-year-old man from Riverside, Calif. was transported by air ambulance to a local hospital.

