Virginia trucker arrested in Arkansas on drug charges after traffic stop

LONOKE, Ark. — A Virginia truck driver was arrested in Arkansas after a traffic stop on Monday where police found drugs and a weapon.

According to a release from the Arkansas State Police (ASP), on Monday, November 17, 2025, at approximately 10:30 a.m., troopers conducted a traffic stop on a tractor-trailer near the 173-mile marker eastbound on Interstate 40 in Lonoke County for a traffic violation.

ASP said during a search of the trailer, troopers discovered four pallets of cardboard boxes containing 960 pounds of illegal marijuana, 1,000 pounds of THC products, and 27 pounds of synthetic marijuana.

Additionally, a firearm was located in the sleeper compartment of the cab.

Troopers arrested the driver, Tobias Xavier Taylor, 37, of Richmond, Virginia, and transported him to the Lonoke County Detention Center.

Taylor is facing multiple felony charges, including Trafficking a Controlled Substance, Simultaneous Possession of Drugs and Firearms, Unauthorized Use of Another Person’s Property to Facilitate Certain Crimes, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.