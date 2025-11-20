One dead in New York crash involving semi truck

KEENE, NY — One person is dead after a crash involving a big rig on Monday afternoon.

New York State Police say on Monday at approximately 3:52 p.m., it responded to a tractor-trailer versus passenger vehicle collision on NYS Route 73 in the town of Keene.

An investigation determined that a white 2024 Freightliner tractor-trailer, operated by Samuel L. Stoner, 35, of Clifton Park, NY, was traveling east on NYS Route 73 when he lost control due to slush on the roadway. The trailer jackknifed and entered the westbound lane.

Authorities say a blue 2022 Ford Escape, operated by Tracy L. Mauler, 57, of Saranac Lake, NY, with passenger Beverly A. Pickreign, 84, also of Saranac Lake, was traveling westbound and was unable to avoid the jackknifed tractor-trailer, resulting in a collision.

A vehicle traveling behind Mauler, a blue 2018 Toyota Scion, attempted to avoid the crash. The vehicle made slight contact with the tractor-trailer before continuing off the roadway and coming to rest after striking a rock wall.

Local fire and rescue personnel responded and evaluated all involved parties. Stoner and the occupants in the Toyota were uninjured.

Pickreign was transported to Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake and later transferred to UVM Medical Center for further treatment, where she is listed in critical condition.

Mauler was unresponsive at the scene. The Essex County Coroner responded and pronounced her deceased.